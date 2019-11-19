NCAAFour Cumberland seniors set to continue athletic careers at NCAA Division I level

CUMBERLAND – For the past two years, Brendan Wright kept his verbal commitment to join the Army West Point baseball program firmly in his back pocket.
Needless to say, Wright handled the lengthy wait just fine before receiving clearance to sign a pretty important document.
On Tuesday morning, before a large gathering inside Cumberland High School’s library that featured proud family members, coaches, administrators, and friends, Wright made his decision to join the Black Knights of the Patriot League official when he signed his National Letter of Intent.
“West Point has always been a dream for me. When I first stepped foot on campus, I immediately saw myself at the school. Everything about it, I loved,” said Wright, a lefthanded senior pitcher who also happens to be the younger brother of former Cumberland baseball standout Chris Wright.
It wasn’t just baseball that drew Brendan Wright to Army.
“I have a pretty high military influence within my family. My grandfather and his brother were in the Air Force. My great-grandfather was in the Navy,” said Wright. “The stories I heard really wanted to make me commit to something that would involve service.”
Major-wise, Wright is leaning toward physics. Per the Twitter account of L&M Baseball, the travel program he’s been affiliated with over the past several years, Wright supplied the Army coaching staff with a verbal pledge in Nov. 2017 – back when he was a sophomore at Cumberland High.
“Having high academics, military service, and the Division I baseball aspect really made it a no-brainer,” said Wright, who will join an Army program that captured this past spring’s Patriot League conference tournament.
Wright was very complimentary about the influence of his older brother Chris, who after graduating from Cumberland went on to star at Bryant and nowadays finds himself as a lefty pitcher who’s working his way up the ladder in the San Francisco Giants’ minor-league system.
“He helped me through everything that had to do with this process, whether it was school or baseball,” said Brendan Wright.
Wright is currently recovering after undergoing Tommy John surgery this past May. On the same day he officially committed to Army, he was expected to throw from flat ground toward a target that was 180 feet away. At the moment, he has his eyes firmly set on taking the mound for the Clippers at some point during the 2020 season.
“Everything is going great with my rehab. (Tuesday) is going to be the first day where I throw really hard,” said Wright. “My goal is to be back for this coming spring. I don’t know how realistic it is, but if I keep going and have no setbacks, I think I’ll have a chance to pitch next year.”
Joining Wright for Tuesday’s signing ceremony were three fellow members of Cumberland’s senior class who also made their NCAA Division I commitments official: Phil Coppolino (Cornell, track & field), Jake Reed (URI, soccer), and Ian Horstkamp-Vinekar (New Jersey Institute of Technology, swimming).
Like his older brother Michael, Coppolino is heading to an Ivy League institution. Michael is presently a senior thrower at Brown University.
“My dad (John) was a pretty good hammer thrower at Classical High and introduced it to me before I went to high school. My brother went to a good school and I wanted to follow in his footsteps. He set the bar pretty high,” said Coppolino, who ended up placing fifth in the hammer at the 2019 outdoor state meet.
A goalie, Reed cited his desire to stay close to home as one of the main reasons why he selected Rhode Island, which captured the Atlantic 10 conference tournament this past Sunday.
“To play for a Top-25 team that’s only 45 minutes away, it’s a dream come true. It’s pretty cool,” said Reed. “I know I’m going to have to work really hard during my freshman year [with the Rams] with the hope that I have a chance to play when I’m a sophomore.”
A double-winner at last winter’s Division I Swimming Championships – 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle – Horstkamp-Vinekar visited the NJIT campus last month and came away very impressed.
“I loved the buildings, but I thought the main takeaway was the team. Watching one of their meets, the cohesion and seeing everyone push each other really stood out,” said Horstkamp-Vinekar.
