NEED FOR SPEED: New Bryant players adjusting to Grasso's fast-paced system

SMITHFIELD – Doug Edert knew what he was signing up for. Ditto for Antwan Walker and the rest of the newcomers who are cutting their teeth with this season’s Bryant men’s basketball Bulldogs.
Getting up and down the court has always been the preferred attack method of a team that's led by head coach Jared Grasso. For those flocking to the Chase Athletic Center after hopping out of the NCAA transfer portal, the past few months have represented a crash course in getting out on the fastbreak the moment the defensive rebound is secured.
How the Bulldogs fare in their debut season in the America East Conference could hinge on how Grasso goes about molding a group that was not always asked to play at an accelerated clip, based on their previous stops. Per KenPom.com analytics, the Bulldogs that made program history a year ago with the nation’s leading scorer at the forefront (Peter Kiss) finished fourth in the country in adjusted tempo (72.6). During the 2020-21 season, the Bulldogs finished sixth in the same category that charts the number of offensive possessions per 40 minutes (74.0).
For Edert, he was part of last year’s Cinderella story of the NCAA Tournament as Saint Peter’s advanced to the Elite Eight. Saint Peter’s also ranked 247th in adjusted tempo (65.9). For Walker, his move to the opposite end of the state took place after URI finished 171st in adjusted tempo (67.3).
“It’s something you need to get used to,” said Walker, “but having that freedom that Coach Grasso gives you, it’s definitely something that I love.”
Another newcomer to Bryant is Chauncey Hawkins. Last year, he was part of a St. Francis-Brooklyn squad that was 208th in adjusted tempo (66.6). The lone notable newcomer from Bryant’s 2022 portal harvest who came from a program that finished inside the top 50 of KenPom’s adjusted tempo category was Earl Timberlake. Last year, Timberlake was part of a Memphis program that finished 49th in adjusted tempo (69.9).
The Bucknell program that Miles Latimer was a part of during the 2020-21 season was 34th in adjusted tempo (71.8). When Sherif Gross-Bullock was with La Salle the same season that Latimer spent at Bucknell, the Explorers were 155th in adjusted tempo (68.5). Both are set to make their Bulldog debut after arriving as midseason transfers last January.
Naturally, there’s a learning curve to contend with as Grasso molds a unit that mirrors his preferred style.
“It’s hard and takes guys longer than others to adjust. In some cases, you’re asking guys to do something they haven’t been asked to do before … running this long and running this hard,” said Grasso during an interview session with the local media earlier this week. “If we can stay healthy and sane, we have a chance tempo-wise and pace-wise to be as good as any team in the country.”
The summer months represented an important time as Edert and others grew accustomed to pushing the pace.
“Definitely a lot more running, especially in transition on the offensive side of the ball,” said Edert. “We make a huge emphasis on getting the ball up the wings as quickly as we can. At Saint Peter’s, we walked the ball up and tried to execute a play in the halfcourt.
“The style of play is definitely different, but I think I’ve adjusted so far. I love the higher tempo,” added Edert. “We’re still trying to get to know each other as far as our individual games, but we’ll be jelling once the start of the season rolls around.”
