New Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla "makes everyone around him better"

Longtime Bishop Hendricken basketball head coach Jamal Gomes remembers the gifts that Joe Mazzulla possessed and how they made him advanced for his age.
It was the summer of 2002. There was this precocious ninth grader, gliding up and down the court during summer league. He was the son of a wildly popular coach, hence he possessed an understanding and knowledge of the game that most freshmen don’t.
Fast forward a few months with this same burgeoning talent now gearing up for high school tryouts at Hendricken. That’s when Gomes noticed another key attribute concerning Mazzulla.
“He made everyone else around him so much better,” said Gomes.
Mazzulla played point guard for the Hawks, a position that tends to bring out the best when it comes to leaders – grabbing the reins and setting a tempo that invokes trust.
Sitting in the Hendricken gym one day last week, Gomes shared that Mazzulla came off the bench for his first varsity game before starting the next one and every single contest after that during a four-year high school career that in many ways helped lay the tracks for the monumental task that awaits the now-34-year-old who hails from Johnston.
“I still remember Joey coming into the gym and sitting at the top of the bleachers … getting ready for practice,” said Gomes. “There are a number of factors that have gotten him to where he is, but his ability to make everyone around him better is what a great coach does.”
Mazzulla’s next challenge on the coaching carousel will be immense. These days, he goes by interim head coach of a Boston Celtics franchise that’s coming off an appearance in last year’s NBA Finals and features a boom-or-bust aura heading into the 2022-23 season.
For those who spent plenty of time in Mazzulla’s company before his ascension into a coaching star, the consensus is that he’ll be just fine. Look beyond his age AND actual head-coaching experience.
“Joey’s ability to build relationships with others is what all great coaches have to have,” said Gomes. “He’s also very loyal. Thinking back to when he played at West Virginia, his teammates respected him. You didn’t mess around. Joey was a serious kid.”
Noted Chris Corsinetti, former Johnston High basketball coach and close friend to the Mazzulla family, “Joe is such a student of the game with a high IQ. To see this happen is such an amazing thing. He’s going to succeed, no doubt about it.”
Along the way, Mazzulla learned from numerous coaches who definitely fall under the category of being revered. All conversations on that front must start with his late father Dan, an individual who in many ways helped place his son on the coaching path at a young age.
You also can’t discount the impressions that were made upon Mazzulla from when he played for Gomes at Hendricken or from John Beilein and Bob Huggins, the two men who were his college head coaches during Mazzulla’s four-year run at West Virginia. Before he was tabbed to lead the Celtics for the upcoming campaign, Mazzulla continued his coaching apprenticeship under Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka.
“He came back from West Virginia as a wise young man with a nice spiritual background. He also grasped everything he learned,” said Corsinetti. “There’s been a serious amount of preparation that’s helped prepare him for this moment. When someone like Brad Stevens sees something in you, you know you’ve done something right.”
“You see that ladder he was able to climb and who he was able to learn from … he’s taken all that and made it into his own,” said Gomes, noting that when Mazzulla worked as an assistant at Division II Glenville State University – located in West Virginia – his former charge would send out newsletters via email about various topics concerning the game of basketball.
“That was about him honing in on his coaching craft … networking and building trust within relationships,” said Gomes.
Harkening back to the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals this past spring against Miami, Gomes recalls watching Mazzulla holding court during timeouts. It was a telling sign and spoke volumes about his continued growth on the coaching front.
“He was in charge of the defensive scout, right there with the head coach and communicating,” said Gomes. “It was amazing to see.”
The view from high above must be breathtaking as a local lad prepares to lead one of the NBA’s marquee teams.
“Danny must be smiling from ear-to-ear,” said Corsinetti.
In an emailed statement to the Call/Times from the West Virginia sports information office, Huggins shared his thoughts about his former player ascending to the top coaching position with the Celtics.
“I think everyone understood that Joe would be an outstanding coach if they watched him on the floor during his West Virginia basketball playing days. In our [2010] win over Kentucky in the Elite Eight, Joe knew what we needed to do to beat the No. 1 team in the country,” said Huggins. “I’m sure Joe will do a great job getting his players to take away the strengths of [opposing] teams in the NBA. All of us with Mountaineer Basketball are pleased for Joe, and we look forward to watching him this season.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.