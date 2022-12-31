NEW ENGLAND SACK EXCHANGE: Uche has proven perfect compliment to Pro Bowler Judon

FOXBORO – The moment that Mathew Judon revealed Josh Uche’s role as the defender who calls out the plays when the Patriots are on third down, it became clear that a kinship was afoot between the Pro Bowl linebacker and the up-and-coming third-year player.
Judon let everyone know about Uche’s responsibility after New England’s 26-3 win over Indianapolis back on Nov. 6. Speaking with the Call/Times on Wednesday while standing at his locker, Judon was asked about the magnitude of the task bestowed upon Uche by Bill Belichick.
“It is a big responsibility, but I think it’s a credit to [Uche] knowing the defense and going out and making sound calls,” said Judon.
Before the aforementioned game against the Colts that featured Uche and Judon collecting three sacks apiece, the former had appeared in 27 career NFL games with five sacks to his credit. A corner appears to have been turned, as witnessed by Uche's 10.5 sacks over the past six games.
“He’s just getting more opportunities to rush [the quarterback] and he’s just going out there and doing it … just executing and getting them on the ground,” said Judon. “I think he had a lot of rushes where he was winning the battle. He just wasn’t getting them on the ground.”
It’s now reached the point where Uche will join Judon when the lone New England player elected to this year’s Pro Bowl registers a sack.
“That’s dope, man,” said Judon. “We just feed off each other … the energy. We continue to work with each other regarding getting better with our craft.”
Uche had discarded the rookie label when Judon signed with the Patriots before the 2021 season. The latter was asked if he saw a player with potential begging to be tapped, hence why Judon chose to take a fond interest in Uche.
“No sir. I don’t think I did anything regarding his play. It’s been more mental … cooling off and not applying pressure to himself so he can become a better player,” said Judon.
Last month, Uche shared with the Call/Times that Judon was the first person in the New England locker room to take him under his wing and show him the ropes of what it’s like to be a professional.
“It just shows that you care about the people in this locker room beyond football,” said Judon, responding to Uche's token of appreciation. “I didn’t have to care about his well-being. He got the job done, but it goes deeper than that. It’s not always about X’s and O’s. It’s about life and being a good person. What I’ve tried to give him is to tell him about the situations that I’ve been in and give him some advice and clarity … don’t let obstacles get in the way of what you want to get to.”
Judon has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons. He sees a similar career path awaiting Uche.
“I think he can do it year-in and year-out,” said Judon. “His name is only going to grow the more he plays.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
