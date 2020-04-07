WOONSOCKET – Back in late February, men like Henry Coleman and Neil Dupre began enthusiastically preparing to begin their new roles as head coaches of the Mount St. Charles’ girls’ softball and lacrosse programs, respectively.
Because they hadn’t met their future players before, they started conducting meetings with returnees players and possible newcomers, developed practice schedules and looked forward to accomplishing great things during their upcoming seasons.
Just like that, however, their hopes – and those of their student-athletes – were ripped away, at least temporarily, by the spread of COVID-19 and resulting shutdown of all spring sports.
No practices, no meetings, not even Captains’ workouts.
All were banned.
Veteran coaches who already knew who their returning starters were and which underclassmen stood the best chance to fill in vacant spots on the roster, so they in essence had a built-in advantage.
As newcomers, Coleman and Dupre didn’t, but both say they’re coping as best they can.
“It’s definitely a unique situation, as none of us have ever dealt with anything like this before,” noted Coleman, who did have an advantage of coaching the MSC boys basketball squad in the winter and the middle school golf team last fall. At least he was familiar with some of the school’s student-athletes.
“As a new head coach, I was trying to get a feel for our returning personnel and new kids who would have tried out, but that all came to a screeching halt,” he added. “One of the good things was that a week before all this happened (where school and sports were deemed off limits), we were allowed to start practice with pitchers and catchers. That was on Monday, March 9.
“That allowed me to work with small groups of players and see what we had for possible batteries for the season. We worked out for four days, but then it rained that Friday, so I gave the kids the day off. That still proved to be really positive, because I was able to start building relationships with the girls; I got to know some of them.
“What also helped is a new Interscholastic League rule that allows a coach to work with up to three athletes at a time for three one-hour sessions per week. I had a few freshmen take advantage of it, and the rest were returning upperclassmen, so I did have limited time to see their skills. In that time, and during those four days, I really got to know some of them, and I really like their work ethic.
“But this still isn’t very easy. If at some point this year we’re able to get back out onto the field and play games, I truly feel we can be a competitive team in Division I. I mean, they qualified for the playoffs last year.”
He’s remained in touch with most of his players. Although he’s not allowed to work with any of them, he is “encouraging them to run and play catch on their own.” He laughed, then noted, “Quite a few of them have been sending in videos of them doing just that, running, exercising, doing drills. They’re getting creative, and that’s really good to see.”
As for Dupre, he claimed he got off to a great head start after holding a team meeting in early February in his classroom (he serves as a first-year business teacher); that’s when he conducted sign-ups and introduced himself to his LAX’ers.
It’s unknown if he informed his girls of the time he’s spent as an assistant to the Swedish National women’s team, but if he did, they must have flipped.
“I haven’t had any direct coaching or contact with the girls; I left that to the seniors, who have been in touch with them, but we do have an app where they can communicate with me and I with them,” he stated. “I’ve had some girls ask me some things, like what skill they should be working on, this one or that?
“I’ve told them that the basics all lacrosse players should work on constantly are passing, catching and (scooping) ground balls. If you can master those three fundamentals, you’re going to do well in the sport, you’re pretty much all set. Just stick to the basics, and – obviously – they should run on their own.
“Still, it’s been extremely difficult because I had been talking to the kids during school hours; girls would come up to me after school and tell me about how excited they were about the season. One girl, a junior, actually approached me crying the day we found out about the school closing down; it was Friday the 13th. She said, ‘I don’t want our season to be taken away.’
“I think one of the reasons was that last year was a difficult one for the Mount program; they didn’t win a game,” he added. “I was really anxious to turn that around, and I think the girls felt the same. That afternoon, they announced over the loud speaker that the hockey team, which had a state final that night, wouldn’t play, that the season was canceled.
“All the spring sports kids panicked, but I just told them, ‘It’s OK. Right now, it’s only for two weeks, and then we’ll go from there.’ Of course, now it’s going to be longer. There was a lot of uncertainty, and now there’s more. We’re all in this holding pattern.
“I’m an optimist at heart, and I think we’re get some sort of season in place. Even if we get back to school in early-to-mid May, maybe we can conduct a couple of jamborees where all the schools get to attend and play. I say, ‘Let’s not strip these kids of their love for lacrosse.”
Fran Clark, the “new” mentor of the North Smithfield softball team, has a different take on it. He may be recently hired, but he says he’s known most of his varsity players since they were in third or fourth grade.
The reason: He’s founder, owner and head coach of the Rhode Island Rampage softball club.
“Some of these girls I’ve been coaching since Little League, so I knew when I got the job – heck, I knew last year (as a Northmen assistant to then-head coach Paul Mercier) – who would comprise my team this spring,” he said. “I have seven seniors, which makes this all the more disappointing. They were really looking forward to their final (interscholastic) season.
“We were going to be a contender, and I hope we still can be, but this is crushing to the girls,” he continued. “The good news is that, through e-mails and texts, I’ve been in contact with some of them, and my message is simple: ‘Be ready. Nothing bad can happen from being ready.’ Say nothing does come from this season. At least they can say they didn’t quit. The result may be the same, but at least they can say they didn’t quit.
“Being ready as opposed to quitting, there’s a lesson there, a life lesson. Plus, when softball does start up again this summer, hopefully, they’ll be ready for that phase. This is what drives me, playing and coaching softball.”
When asked of his thoughts about the kids getting at least a half-season, he responded, “I’ve run that same scenario through my mind. I don’t have a minimum amount of games we should play for a season; I think it depends on when we can start.
“If we can play 12 games, great, but if we can only get in eight because we’ll only have two weeks in late May, doesn’t that still give the athletes the opportunity to compete? A chance to say they had a season?
“I believe it’s all about the playoffs,” he added. “I could see a scenario where we don’t have a regular season, but we get seeded in our division by the luck of the draw and have a postseason tournament, almost like the NCAAs’ (March Madness).
“I mean, why not?”
At this point, Coleman will take anything that gets his girls out on the field.
“Obviously, from a coach’s standpoint, it’s extremely frustrating, but – and I’ve told the girls this – you have to look at the big picture, know that what we’re doing is for the greater good, the best for everyone,” he offered. “Obviously, we’d love to have a season, especially for the seniors who will be finishing out their careers.
“We’re just taking all of this day-by-day.”
