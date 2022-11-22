WARWICK – Two-year realignment proposals that will cover the 2023 and 2024 spring seasons received the unanimous blessing from the RIIL’s Principals’ Committee on Athletics during this past Monday’s meeting.
Some of the changes that will be coming to a field or playing surface near you are interesting, to say the least. Successful teams are moving up to a higher classification while those teams who have struggled over the past few seasons have crossed their fingers and hope that by dropping down a division, they’ll be able to regain their footing.
Let’s take a look at each spring sport, highlighting the noticeable changes and what it all means for our area schools:
Baseball
Breakdown: Three divisions featuring 16 teams in each division, which is divided into four subdivisions.
Local schools in Division I: Cumberland, Lincoln.
Local schools in Division II: Woonsocket, Mount St. Charles, St. Raphael, Burrillville.
Local schools in Division III: North Smithfield, Central Falls, Tolman, Blackstone Valley Prep, Shea.
Schedule: Each division will play an 18-game league schedule.
Playoff qualification: Top-three teams in each subdivision seeded by winning percentage.
Local schools in new divisions: Tolman will now compete in Division III after spending last season in D-II.
Softball
Breakdown: Four divisions featuring 14 teams in Division I, 16 teams in Division II, nine teams in Division III, and six teams in Division IV.
Local schools in Division I: Cumberland, St. Raphael.
Local schools in Division II: North Smithfield/Burrillville, Woonsocket, Lincoln.
Local schools in Division III: Shea/Tolman, Mount St. Charles, Davies Tech.
Local schools in Division IV: Central Falls.
Schedule: 18 league games for Division I; 15 league games for Division II; 16 league games for Division III; 10 league games for Division IV. Game cap for all four divisions is 22 games.
Playoff qualification: Division I teams must win 30 percent of their division games; Teams in Divisions II, III and IV teams must win 40 percent of their division games.
Local schools in new divisions: North Smithfield/Burrillville dropped to Division II after competing in Division I last season; Mount St. Charles dropped to Division III after competing in Division II last season; Central Falls dropped down to the newly-created Division IV after competing in Division III last season.
Boys Lacrosse
Breakdown: Four divisions featuring eight teams in each division.
Local schools in Division I: Mount St. Charles.
Local schools in Division II: Cumberland.
Local schools in Division III: St. Raphael/PCD, Burrillville
Local schools in Division IV: Lincoln, North Smithfield
Schedule: Division I, II, III and IV teams play everyone in the division twice (14 games). The game cap is 18 games.
Playoff qualification: Top-six teams qualify for the Division I postseason; top-four teams qualify for the playoffs in Divisions II, III, and IV.
Local schools in new divisions: Mount St. Charles is moving up to Division I after capturing last year’s Division II championship; Lincoln is dropping to Division IV after competing in Division III last season.
Girls Lacrosse
Breakdown: Four divisions with eight teams in Divisions I and IV; 10 teams in Divisions II and III.
Local schools in Division I: None.
Local schools in Division II: Cumberland, Burrillville.
Local schools in Division III: PCD/BVP.
Local schools in Division IV: North Smithfield, Lincoln, Mount St. Charles.
Schedule: Divisions I and IV will play each team in the division twice (14 games). Divisions II and III will play 13 league games. Game cap is 18 games.
Playoff qualification: Top-six teams qualify for the Division I playoffs; top-four teams qualify for playoffs in Divisions II, III and IV.
Local schools in new divisions: Mount St. Charles, Lincoln and North Smithfield drop down to the newly-created Division IV after competing in Division III last season; Cumberland drops to Division II after competing in Division I last season.
Boys Tennis
Breakdown: Three divisions with nine teams in Division I, 14 teams in Division II, and 15 teams in Division III.
Local schools in Division I: Cumberland, Mount St. Charles, Lincoln.
Local schools in Division II: None.
Local schools in Division III: St. Raphael, North Smithfield, Burrillville, Shea/Tolman, Woonsocket.
Schedule: Division I teams will play 12 league matches. Division II teams will play 13 league matches. Division IV teams will play 14 league matches. Match cap in each division is 18 matches.
Playoff qualification: Top-six teams in each division will qualify for the postseason.
Local schools in new divisions: Cumberland and Mount St. Charles are moving up to Division I after competing in Division II last season.
Boys Volleyball
Breakdown: Three divisions with 10 teams in Division I, nine teams in Division II, and 14 teams in Division III.
Local schools in Division I: North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles
Local schools in Division II: Lincoln.
Local schools in Division III: Tolman/Shea; Woonsocket, St. Raphael, Central Falls, Burrillville.
Schedule: Division I teams will play 18 league matches (play everyone in the division twice); Division II teams will play 16 league matches; Division III teams will play 13 league matches. Game cap is 22.
Playoff qualification: Division I teams must win 30 percent of their league matches; Division II and II teams must win 40 percent of their league matches.
Local schools in new divisions: North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles is moving up to Division I after capturing last year’s Division II title; Woonsocket moves down to Division III after competing in Division II last season; Lincoln moves up to Division II after competing in Division III last season.
