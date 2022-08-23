NEW VOICE OF THE VALLEY: Kevin Callahan takes over play-by-play duties for WOON's high school football coverage

WOONSOCKET – From Jim Murray, the play-by-play announcer for the inaugural radio broadcast of high school football on the WOON airwaves that aired on Thanksgiving Day 1946, to Lou Mandeville and most recently Marty Crowley, the audience has always been in good hands with on-air talent.
For the upcoming season, the tradition of excellence in the behind-the-mic duties now lies in the more-than-capable hands of Kevin Callahan. A Cumberland High graduate who now lives in Attleboro, Callahan has contributed to WOON’s football coverage in the past. During the winter and spring months of the high school year, he broadcasts hockey, baseball, and softball for WARA-AM (1320).
“I think it’s going to be great and a lot of fun,” said Callahan when reached Monday. “I grew up in Rhode Island so this is going to be neat.”
Like a running back whose job it is to find the hole, WOON (1240 AM, 99.5 FM) is accelerating at an impressive clip when it comes to shining the spotlight on R.I. high school football. A total of 15 games will be produced this season. The kick-off contest takes place Friday, Sept. 9 with Johnston at Lincoln. As always, the season broadcast finale is the annual Thanksgiving morning clash between Woonsocket and Cumberland.
Other voices – including this scribe and Mandeville – will help serve as intrepid guides alongside Callahan in the quest to showcase pigskin action in the Blackstone Valley. Those who live outside of the radio signal’s range can follow along at www.onworldwide.com.
Upon closer inspection of the 2022 broadcast lineup, WOON cannot be accused of being biased toward one particular school. Woonsocket leads the way with five appearances while Cumberland and Lincoln have three games apiece. Burrillville and the North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op team has two games. In an ode to the belief that variety is the spice of life, Davies Tech will be featured once.
The opponents of the aforementioned teams will have a “lower” Blackstone Valley tinge to them with St. Raphael featured twice and Shea and Central Falls each appearing once.
“We’re trying to get the best games in Northern Rhode Island and not miss anyone,” said Dave Richards, WOON radio station owner.
Below is WOON’s complete 2022 broadcast slate. Do yourself a favor and clip it to the refrigerator:
1). Friday, Sept. 9 – Johnston at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
2). Saturday, Sept. 10 – Woonsocket at Classical, Noon
3). Friday, Sept. 16 – North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
4). Saturday, Sept. 17 – Cranston West at Burrillville, Noon
5). Saturday, Sept. 24 – Shea at Woonsocket, Noon
6). Friday, Sept. 30 – Burrillville at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
7). Saturday, Oct. 1 – Scituate at Davies, Noon
8). Friday, Oct. 7 – Cumberland at St. Raphael, 7 p.m.
9). Friday, Oct. 14 – Chariho at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
10). Saturday, Oct. 15 – Portsmouth at Woonsocket, 1 p.m.
11). Saturday, Oct. 22 – Westerly at Woonsocket, 1 p.m.
12). Friday, Oct. 28 – Middletown at North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles, 6 p.m.
13). Saturday, Oct. 29 – St. Raphael at Burrillville, Noon
14). Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Central Falls at Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
15). Thursday, Nov. 24 – Cumberland at Woonsocket, 10 a.m.
