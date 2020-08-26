New WooSox merchandise has PawSox vibe to it

Recently, McCoy Stadium served as a runway for a quasi-fashion show for the new threads that’ll be worn by a certain soon-to-be-relocated Triple-A franchise.
For one practice, members of the Red Sox taxi squad swapped out their team-issued gear and modeled the jerseys and fitted caps that were officially unveiled last Monday at a press conference held at the Polar Park construction site.
“That was to get some footage that we could put in a video,” noted PawSox president Dr. Charles Steinberg. “I think the players thought they were cool.”
For some, it probably doesn’t sit well that McCoy served as the scene for Worcester-related business. Time is growing infinitely short on Pawtucket’s five-decade relationship with pro ball. The less reminders that the script will soon be permanently flipped, the better.
Upon closer inspection, the actual design of nine Worcester jerseys and seven Worcester ballcaps features some overlap to what was customarily in place in Pawtucket for years. The most noticeable homage to PawSox history is the return of the Classic White jersey – the same exact one the Red Sox sport during home games at Fenway Park – that the team wore for decades prior to undergoing a wardrobe change in 2015.
“That takes you back to the PawSox,” noted Steinberg. “The whole concept of the move within one region is something that I think so many can relate to. They’ve moved to Rhode Island from someplace else. By the same token, here’s a ballclub that moved to Pawtucket. Now it’s moving nearby to Worcester.”
One of Steinberg’s favorite PawSox jerseys is the red top where “PawSox” is inscribed in white lettering. In 2021, they’ll be a “WooSox” jersey that will be a facsimile of what fans saw when their favorite team took the field in Pawtucket.
Additionally, there are four jerseys that say “Worcester” on them as well as an alternate solid blue top with a heart-shaped “W” appearing on the breast pocket. The PawSox wore a similar-type jersey where the classic “P” was clear as day.
“Pawtucket is the centerpiece of a Northern Rhode Island/Southeastern Massachusetts fan base. Worcester is very much the large nucleus of your Central Massachusetts fan base. There’s so much pride in the name ‘Worcester’ that you now can get in four different flavors,” said Steinberg.
The seven caps can be broken down into three distinct groups. Three of the caps will feature the aforementioned heart-shaped W that’s shaded in either white or red. The standard “W” will adorn three caps while the final cap is all-navy blue and bears the image of Smiley Ball, the name of the WooSox mascot.
A common practice in baseball revolves around that day’s starting pitcher deciding on what uniform combination will be worn. Judging by the high volume of jerseys and hats, a WooSox pitcher can go in many different directions.
“The one you’ll have the least flexibility with is your road greys, but you can mix and match accessories,” said Steinberg.
For those wondering what the fate will be of Paws and Sox, the PawSox’ beloved mascots, Steinberg mentioned they’ll be making their way up Route 146.
“They’re going to stay members of the family,” he said. “They’re polar bears and we’re playing at Polar Park.”
