NIGHT TO REMEMBER: Richmond's "Crazy Wig Night" not only raised money for cancer research but brought joy to mother of Cumberland's Chris Wright

Michele Wright didn’t want to be reminded of what she was enduring. She wanted to laugh and smile while having a good time at the minor-league ballpark where her son Chris has spent this season.
For Michele, a Cumberland native who over the past several months has been battling ovarian cancer, she basically put it out there that if some type of awareness event was going to take place at The Diamond, located in Richmond, Va., some out-of-the-box thinking was needed to be a prerequisite. Shaving one’s head to show support? That wouldn’t suffice.
“It makes the hard times easier by having a little bit of fun,” said Michele. “When your attitude is right and you say you’re going to do it, you’re going to make it through this. Everyone has to stay in a good place. That’s super important.”
The mission couldn’t have been spelled out any more succinctly. Fortunately, Michele’s declaration to have fun were heeded in a unique and uplifting manner.
Back on Friday, June 24, the Richmond Squirrels – Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants and the fourth stop that Chris Wright has made since turning pro – staged “Crazy Wig Night” that raised proceeds for cancer research for Swim Across America. Michele’s older brother Jay Peluso is the event director for the Richmond branch of Swim Across America, hence creating a scenario that proved too good to be true in relation to the current city that happened to serve as Chris’s baseball port-of-call.
The theme of those in the stands at The Diamond, along with members of the Richmond and Portland ballclubs, sporting a zany fashion choice that would help Michele forget about her troubles for a brief stretch was a sight to behold.
“I told my mom that I was going to shave my head. She said no and that she wanted to see me in a crazy wig,” said Chris Wright, climbing the minor-league ladder as a lefthanded reliever after excelling at Cumberland High and Bryant University.
“Shaving my head was going to remind her of what was going on,” added Chris. “It was better for her to be able to get away from it.”
A physical therapist by profession, Michele Wright was diagnosed in late March – right before Chris concluded spring training. In what could be chalked up to a fortuitous placement, Chris was assigned to Richmond, hence he would be in the same zip code as his Uncle Jay.
“I wanted to go see her. Being back on the East Coast, I knew it wouldn’t be too long,” said Chris, who fittingly saw his mom in-person for the first time since her diagnosis on Mother’s Day.
A frequent attendee of Richmond home games, Peluso reached out to the team’s front office about staging a “Crazy Wig” promo night that would uplift Michele’s spirits and help continue the fight in cancer research. It didn’t take long for Peluso to receive a reply in the affirmative upon asking, “Is there any way we can make this work?”
Pick a day was what the Squirrels told Peluso. Naturally, Richmond needed to be home. Another important criteria in firming up a date was Michele’s chemotherapy schedule.
“It had to be long enough after her treatment so she’s kind of recovered but not too long before the next treatment,” said Peluso. “We also had to have good weather, but everything fell in line.”
“She loved it and wanted to be a part of it,” said Chris when asked about the reaction Michele gave upon learning that the wheels had been set in motion for Richmond to host “Crazy Wig Night” – which as an added bonus featured participation from the players, coaches, and trainers in the Squirrels clubhouse.
Portland, the Double-A affiliate of the Red Sox and the opponent on June 24, also expressed a strong desire to take part. Chris Hess, a coach on the Portland staff, hails from North Kingstown and was once a summer ball teammate of Chris’s with the Ocean State Waves. It reached the point where Peluso needed to make a last-second order to secure more wigs. Luckily, they were delivered to the ballpark the morning of the game.
Driving to Richmond with her husband Matt, Michele Wright thought she had braced herself on what to expect prior to stepping on the mound on a Friday night in late June. Those standing on the first- and third-base lines were sporting wigs. A good number of folks in the stands were also wearing wigs.
“That may have been the most moving part of the night,” said Peluso. “It was unbelievably awesome.”
Asked to throw the ceremonial first pitch, Michele looked and saw that she would be firing the baseball towards her son.
“At this point in my life, I don’t know if there’s much that would top that moment,” said Chris Wright.
Michele couldn’t stop smiling and laughing all night.
“On the good days, we’re going to have better days. On the bad days, we’re going to have fun days,” said Michele. “I wanted to have a good time because that’s always what we’ve done as a family … laughing, smiling, and being goofy.”
Michele will be the featured speaker when the Rhode Island chapter of Swim Across America stages a fundraiser next Saturday (Sept. 10) at Roger Wheeler State Beach.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.