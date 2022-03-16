WOONSOCKET — The Mount Hockey Academy U15 is ranked No. 1 in the country headed into USA Hockey Nationals for a reason. The team is loaded with talent from the goaltending position, to the blue line to up front.
But when your schedule is filled with the best teams in the country on a regular basis, talent isn’t enough to get you to the top. It takes belief, work ethic and team chemistry to do what Mount has done in the last four months.
Ever since dropping back-to-back overtime games the weekend prior to Thanksgiving, the kids from Woonsocket have been unbeatable. Starting with an overtime victory over then-No. 1 Shattuck St. Mary’s, Mount has won 26 straight games, and Sunday afternoon they claimed their fifth tournament title of the season with a 6-5 come-from-behind win over Mid-Fairfield to win the New England District title.
“Everyone has bought in and we all try to do our best every day on and off the ice to get better,” freshman forward James Hagens said after Wednesday’s practice at Adelard Arena. “Living in the dorms has built a strong relationship between all of us. We’re all proud of what we’ve done, but we want to a win a national championship, so that’s our main goal.”
“If we’re playing a bad game, we know how we can play and we just get in that mindset,” sophomore goalie Jack Parsons said. “We know we can beat anyone and we know anyone can beat us. When we’re playing bad, we’re just like ‘Ok, just suck it up.’ We know how to come back when things aren’t going well.”
Playing one of the toughest schedules in the country, Mount scored 292 goals and the combination of Parsons, Justin Bayers and Lincoln’s Dillon Hanna allowed just 100 goals headed into Nationals, which begin later this month in Plymouth, Michigan.
Mount knows there won’t be any easy games at Nationals because they had to work hard to get through the district tournament that featured talented teams that came up well short of earning an at-large berth. In Sunday morning’s semifinals against No. 28 Seacoast, Bayers held the New Hampshire squad scoreless in the third period and Mount scored twice to claim a 4-2 win.
Talented forward Cal Hughes, who joined the program from the Long Island Gulls U16 team around Halloween, scored a pair of goals in the win. Theo Kiss and Jaiden Sikura each added goals.
“When I got here I already knew most of the kids on the team, so I was kind of accepted really fast,” Hughes said. “It’s been amazing to be here because we get to practice every day and workout whenever you want. We come to practice with the same mentality every day. We just don’t take any days off. We push each other as hard as we can to be better players.”
Mount faced its biggest deficit in months in Sunday afternoon’s final when No. 24 Mid-Fairfield put three shots past Parsons to grab a 3-1 advantage in the second period. Mount, which had already beaten Mid-Fairfield three times, managed to tie the game before the end of the period thanks to J.J. Monteiro’s second goal of the game and finish from David Ehrhard.
Hagens, one of the top 2025 Draft eligible players in the country, gave his team the lead with a goal early in the third period. That goal propelled Mount to a 6-5 victory.
“We didn’t stress about it and we all just knew that if we worked our hardest we would be able to come back and win the game,” Hagens said. “We all trusted each other to get that win. This is a team game and not just about one person. My linemates are incredible and help me so much. Right now, I’m rolling with Ehrhard and Theo Kiss and I wouldn’t put up the points I do without those guys. Everyone just buys in.”
“We always just seem to find a way,” forward Chase Stefanek said. “Coach [Scott Gainey] just told us to calm down because we were going to find a way. We have great chemistry, but the big thing with us is we have great defense and that really allows us to transition the puck and create offense.”
Sunday’s title is the fifth time the U15 had a chance to skate a banner around a rink this season. They claimed the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh in September, the E9 Prep League title in November, the OverSpeed Holiday Classic in December and the Northeast Pack title last month.
Mount heads into Nationals with plenty of momentum and plenty of belief because they’ve beaten many of the teams they could see in Michigan. They own wins over No. 2 Shattuck, No. 3 Bishop Kearney Selects, No. 5 Little Ceasers, No. 7 Pittsburgh Pens Elite and No. 8 Windy City Storm. Other than the two losses in November, Mount’s only other defeat came in on Sept. 12 when Pens Elite came to Adelard and secured a 3-1 victory.
That defeat was followed by a 18-0-1 run until suffering back-to-back overtime losses in November. Twenty-six straight wins have followed going into the biggest tournament of the season.
More than half the team was at Mount last season when the U14 team won the New England District title and advanced all the way to the USA Hockey Nationals quarterfinals. With an influx of talent, led by NTDP candidate Hughes, the team is dreaming even bigger.
“We’re just staying even keeled because our goal is to win a national championship next month,” Hagens said.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.