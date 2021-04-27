WOONSOCKET — Your eyes won’t tell you if the Woonsocket girls volleyball team is playing well.
If you want to know if the Villa Novans are executing the way coach Wayne Poitras expects, close your eyes and simply listen. If you hear the Novans communicating and calling for the ball, you know they’re likely playing well.
For the first half of Tuesday night’s Division II quarterfinal against No. 7 Mount Pleasant, the Novans were winning, but the only sound you heard from the Novans side was Poitras admonishing his kids after another communication error.
Everything changed in the later half of the second game and into the third game. The Novans finally started communicating, which led to improved passes to setter Bella Mencarini. The sophomore started to click with hitters Jahzarah Alexis, Aje’ana Coleman and Julia Bernard to secure a 25-17, 25-15, 25-8 victory over the Kilties at Savaria Gymnasium.
“It’s just communication, that’s really all it is,” said Alexis, one of the team’s captains. “Like coach says, when we talk no one can beat us. As a captain, when things aren’t going well you just say ‘It’s all right, we’ll get ‘em the next time.’ When we start worrying about things, that’s when we shut down.”
“We realize that when we talk we win games,” Coleman added. “It’s that simple.”
Woonsocket (9-1) will host either No. 3 Tiverton or No. 6 Shea in the semifinals Thursday night. The Novans earned a five-game come-from-behind victory over the Tigers late in the season, while they swept their Blackstone Valley rivals, the Raiders, earlier in the campaign.
“We’ll work hard in practice tomorrow because we’re not sure who we’re going to face on Thursday,” Poitras said. “We’re going to work on the things that we had trouble with the first time we played them. With Tiverton, what hurt us is they played a lot of free balls and I’m not sure the kids we’re used to dealing with that. We worked on Monday on the passing and we’re still making progress.”
Mount Pleasant (3-7) had chances in the first and second games to worry the Novans, but every time the kids from Providence made a run, they would invariably commit a service error to let the home side off the hook. Mount Pleasant only served the ball 40 times, but committed eight service errors. The Novans served nearly twice as often and committed just six service errors.
Mencarini served the Novans to a 4-0 lead in the opening game, but the Kilties responded with a 5-1 run to tie the game at five. That would be the only time the game was tied because a Kiltie service error sparked a 3-0 run by the Novans. Woonsocket led by as many as nine points (20-11) late in the game, but communication errors and improved play from Kelsey Hatch, Amya Perry and MP made it a 22-16 game. Woonsocket took advantage of a few Kiltie mistakes to win the opening game.
“We’ve been together a while now and they recognize my facial expressions,” said Poitras, who is in his first season. “They know we need to improve things when they see my face sometimes. We changed our lineup a little bit and switched our outside hitters to take advantage of what they do best. We tried some different things, but we just need to go back to basics.”
Mencarini, Alexis and the Novans raced out to a 9-1 advantage in the second game thanks to improved passing, but then the Novans started committing hitting errors. The Kilties went on an 8-5 run, but a service error stunted their momentum. The Kilties committed four service errors on their final seven serves of the second game to help the Novans pull away.
Woonsocket finally combined good passing with good hitting in the final game to blow away the Kilties. Mencarini served her team to a 9-0 lead. The Kilties never managed to get closer than eight in a game that impressed Poitras.
“The kids played well and I told them in the final huddle, ‘You’re not going to hear this from me often, but I’m speechless because it was A-plus effort,’” Poitras said. “It’s great to move on to the semifinals at home.”
