NO REST FOR THE WEARY: Cumberland High stars back to work for Upper Deck Post 14 one day after winning state title

WEST WARWICK – Talk about your baseball seasons colliding.
Barely 24 hours removed from capturing the program’s first state baseball championship in 30 years, a number of Cumberland High players found themselves at McCarthy Field this past Tuesday night. Facing Warwick/West Warwick Post Two, the title defense on the American Legion front commenced for Upper Deck Post 14.
Time waits for no one – not even for local baseball players. One day, you’re known as the conquering interscholastic heroes. Next thing you know, it’s time to be referred to as the Boys of Summer.
From successfully making it down one mountain only to immediately pivoting to climb up another one, the challenge that awaits Upper Deck stems from attempting to catch their breath while marching full speed ahead.
“We’ve never had this happen where so many guys played so deep into the high school season. Usually they get a week off, but we just won a state championship [on Monday],” said Upper Deck head coach Matt Allard, who like many of his players quickly transitioned to the next task after serving as an assistant coach for Cumberland High.
“There are some tired bodies,” Allard added. “It’s a grind right now. Definitely a lot different than we’ve had in the past.”
When will Upper Deck start to feel like it’s the summer and not merely a continuation of the spring? Looking at the schedule, the first true break won’t occur until next Friday. By then, Post 14 will have played 12 games in nine days. That’s a ton of innings to cover with Allard looking to provide a breather to those who logged heavy workloads during the RIIL postseason.
Eventually, Cumberland High’s conquering pitching hero will take the mound for Upper Deck. For the foreseeable future, Michael Bradshaw will be afforded the opportunity to regroup after a playoff run to savor for the Clippers. The good news is that Post 14 will once again feature a deep pitching staff that should prove to be handy when playing doubleheaders and sometimes more than four games a week.
A 2023 graduate of Bishop Feehan who hails from Cumberland, George Sukatos will once again serve as a frontline starter. Three more starting pitching options hail from Cumberland High – rising junior Ben Jahnz and rising seniors Joaquin Cardoso and Shayne Godin.
After playing first base for La Salle this spring, J.J. Sanzi – a 2023 high school graduate – shifts to become Upper Deck’s primary catcher. Rising Cumberland senior Andy Ray will also see some time behind the plate but will mainly be used as an infielder/outfielder for Post 14.
New to Upper Deck is Ryan Thompson, a Lincoln native and senior-to-be at Bishop Hendricken. He’ll line up at first base and hit in the middle of the lineup. The hope is that he can provide some length out of the bullpen. Thompson is one of nine All-Division/All-League players from the 2023 high school season on this summer’s Upper Deck roster.
The middle-of-the-infield features a pair of familiar names in Cumberland rising senior Connor Allard (the head coach’s son) at second base and Jack LaRose at shortstop. A rising senior at Bishop Hendricken who has committed to UConn, LaRose is another potential candidate to pitch.
A Lincoln native who graduated from La Salle last year, Marcus Rodriguez is a corner infield option. Rodrigues appeared in two games as a freshman this spring at Wheaton College. Recent Cumberland High graduate Charlie Tarara has experience when it comes to manning the hot corner.
The outfield includes more RIIL state champs with Cumberland seniors-to-be Anthony Martin and Luke Plumer joining Elijah Moffat, who graduated from Lincoln High earlier this month. The hope is that by penciling Moffat in the leadoff spot, Upper Deck can rely on someone who routinely got on base throughout his high school career.
A 2022 Cumberland High graduate who played for Upper Deck last summer, outfielder Andrew Mastin is a returnee who figures to have an important role.
New to the Legion scene is Lincoln High senior-to-be Joey Conti, who will provide infield and pitching depth. La Salle rising junior Caden Calabro is another catching option for Upper Deck, which opened the season with a doubleheader sweep of Post Two by scores of 4-3 and 9-4.
Upper Deck stands at 3-1 after one week of league play – they split a doubleheader against South Kingstown Post 39 on Thursday. The Legion squad featuring players from Cumberland and Lincoln is spending the weekend participating in a three-game tournament at Worcester’s Fitton Field. The first game took place Friday night against defending Northeast Regional champion Shrewsbury Post 397 – the same team that ended Post 14’s 2022 season.
Upper Deck is one of eight R.I. Senior Division American Legion teams. Everyone makes the playoffs which begin July 21. The Final Four starts July 24 at McCarthy Field.
Sponsor-wise, Palmer River Grille has joined Upper Deck and Sowa Financial in helping to provide a summer baseball experience that’s financially feasible.
“The cost would have been a lot more if we didn’t have the sponsors,” said Allard.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
