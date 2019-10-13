STAFF REPORTS
PAWTUCKET — Senior quarterback Jack Puccetti ran for one touchdown and threw for a pair while classmate Cade Curran registered two more on the ground as North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles Co-op raced past upstart Davies Tech, 47-14, at Pariseau Field on Saturday night.
The Northmen/Mounties jumped out to a 20-0 cushion after the first quarter and later made it 41-0 before the Patriots could penetrate the end zone. NS/MSC also remained unbeaten (5-0 overall, 4-0 in Division IV) in the process.
Despite the slow start, Tech head coach Henry Cabral insisted he liked some of what he saw from his first-year club (0-5 overall, 0-4 league).
“I thought our kids played hard and tough for 48 minutes against one of the premier teams in the league,” he said. “North Smithfield/Mount is clearly better than we are, but I really liked the effort of these kids. I commend their overall effort and hope it continues.”
Sophomore signal caller Matt Patenaude completed eight of 16 aerials for 65 yards and a score with two interceptions, while senior receiver T.J. Lach snagged six of those balls for 36 yards and junior Baboucarr Jarju two for 29 and a score.
Joe Brooks produced 65 rushing yards on 11 handles, while Patenaude managed 54 on seven and Luis Barrios and Lach nine each on four carries.
Puccetti scored on a five-yard keeper early on, and Pasquale Camastro booted his first of five extra points for the 7-0 lead, and the Northmen/Mounties quickly added to that.
Curran notched a five-yard TD run (though Camastro missed the PAT) and Jordan Allard a 45-yard hustle before Curran added another five-yard plunge early in the second to make it 27-0.
Not long after, Puccetti found Josh Carufel on a 13-yard pass to the end zone, and the visitors took advantage of a surprise onside kick/recovery before Gianni Sirignano notched a four-yard jaunt for the 41-0 cushion.
Patenaude and Jarju hooked up on an 11-yard TD toss just before the break, but the two-point conversion pass failed.
Ethan Alexander hauled in a 37-yard Puccetti strike in the third period, though Lach blocked Camastro’s attempt, and Brooks concluded with a five-yard rush. Patenaude managed the two-point try for the 47-14 final result.
