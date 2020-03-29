NORTH SMITHFIELD — Jackson Lynch knew his final shift in a North Smithfield hockey sweater was on the horizon, so he took it upon himself to make sure once he matriculated from high school his hockey career wasn’t over.
In early January, Lynch reached out via e-mail to three junior hockey organizations and New Hampshire prep school Holderness. Lynch received responses from Holderness along with a pair of North America 3 Hockey League teams, the Northeast Generals and the New Jersey Titans.
In late February, Lynch signed a tender to play for the Generals, an organization that plays out of Attleboro’s New England Sports Village, next season to play Tier-III junior hockey.
“I just want to keep playing hockey as long as possible,” Lynch said from inside North Smithfield athletic director Matt Tek’s office. “Maybe I’ll play [Division III] in college or maybe it will be club hockey. I don’t care which one, I just want to keep playing hockey. I’ve played hockey for so long, I just want to keep playing the sport.
“Hockey means a lot to me – I’ve been playing since I was 3. It was my first love.”
The Generals, who also have a Tier-II team that plays in the competitive North American Hockey League, appear to be the perfect fit for the talented Northmen senior defenseman. Not only will Lynch be joining a team that dominated the Coastal Division of the NA3HL with a 40-6-0-1 record, but he will also save money living at home. Playing for the Generals will also allow him to take college courses at CCRI, which should put him a semester ahead of his peers when he eventually does enroll in a four-year school.
North Smithfield coach Ben Shatraw, a 2010 NS graduate, is proud of the way Lynch proactively took control of his hockey future.
“I think the victory here is you have a kid who works hard and puts time and effort into and wants to take it to the next level,” Shatraw said. “Coming from a public school, you don’t get a lot of kids who put the time and dedication in and say ‘Hey, coach, I want to play at the next level.’ He initiated the whole thing. He set it up and he got it done.”
Just what kind of player will the Generals have on their blue line next season? Shatraw said Lynch worked hard last off-season to improve certain aspects of his game. The senior scored a goal and delivered a pair of assists this season for a Northmen team that was disappointed after missing the Division II playoffs.
“He’s put a lot of time and effort into getting better from his freshman to sophomore year and every year after,” Shatraw said. “He made a big jump from his junior year to his senior year. That’s why I’m so excited to see him show interest in playing for a team like the Generals where it gives him a gap year to make decisions about his future.”
Lynch said the Generals and the other teams he reached out to like the way he thinks the game, but they were brutally honest with him. If he is going to succeed in juniors, he’s going to have to improve his first step and his overall quickness.
“I’m just going to lift and run and go to a few hockey camps to work on the things they want me to get better at,” Lynch said. “They’re big thing with me was my first step and my quickness. They like my smarts and how I see the game. They say I’m better at seeing the game than what my talent is and that’s the best part of my game.
“If you play well you can go to the NAHL team, which is the bigger kids and the better kids and there are a lot of college coaches from every division who come to their games. I just want to keep on going up and keep playing better hockey.”
The program, which runs about $8,000, gives Lynch the opportunity to continue his career at a four-year school. The goal for Lynch is to play varsity hockey somewhere, but he’s also willing to play club hockey at a school like Rhode Island.
Wherever he ends up after his season with the Generals, Lynch just wants to keep playing the sport that has given him so much.
“I love everything about hockey, especially scoring goals – I’m an offensive defenseman,” Lynch said. “I like the team mentality of hockey. I like being with my friends and building new bonds every year. Scoring goals is fun and so is hitting people.”
