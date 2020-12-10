North Smithfield's Dandeneau staying in the game

C.J. Dandeneau hit plenty of high notes during his baseball career, the kind that lends credence to the North Smithfield native enjoying a post-playing venture that allows him to remain connected to the sport.
Dandeneau’s mission, however, isn’t solely rooted in pitching and hitting pointers. He’s branching out and making the next wave of ballplayers, in his words, “have a better understanding what should be going into their bodies.”
The new endeavor that was launched right before Thanksgiving has a title – CJD Performance. Dandeneau is looking to elevate the level of performance in young aspiring ballplayers who have come to him for guidance.
“All I’ve known over the past 24 years is baseball. This is a way to stay part of the game … giving back to the next generation based off what I learned throughout my career,” Dandeneau explained one day last week.
Dandeneau earned all-state honors during his high school career at La Salle Academy before moving on to the University of Connecticut. The Huskies utilized him as a reliever with Dandeneau averaging more
than one strikeout per inning (137 in 114.1 career frames). He earned enough trust to finish his college career with 87 appearances, good for the second-most in UConn history.
A baseball story that includes a stint in the prestigious Cape Cod League grew even better when the Pittsburgh Pirates selected the righthander in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Between two Single-A affiliates in his debut season, Dandeneau appeared in 16 games and posted a 2.56 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 31.2 innings.
Then came the arrival of the 2020 pandemic that sent Dandeneau back home not too long after reporting to the Pirates’ spring training complex. By early June, he was part of a group of 39 Pittsburgh farmhands who learned they had been released from their contract.
The book hasn’t completely closed on his playing career, though Dandeneau admitted it would have to take an enticing offer for him to report to a ballclub come next spring training. That said, he appears to have positioned himself well in the event he never again throws a pitch in a professional setting.
His first priority is to become a certified financial advisor; his college major was applied resource economics. In what Dandeneau described as a side venture, the prospect of keeping a firm hand in baseball brought out the curiosity in him.
“I was always someone who asked a lot of questions and took in as much as I could. I was also fortunate to be around a number of folks who influenced me,” said Dandeneau. “I feel this is my time to take what I learned throughout my career and inform the younger kids of what it takes and the commitment you need to get where you want to go.”
A fairly-recent conversation with Liz Cort helped place Dandeneau on the path of taking his personal experiences to a level that in theory generates more interest beyond the approach of offering evaluation upon watching someone throw. Cort owned a gym in New York for 10 years and suggested to Dandeneau that he look into a supplement company that’s called ID Life and overseen by former MLB player Logan Stout.
For those apprehensive about hearing “baseball” and “supplements” in the same context, Dandeneau provided assurance that ID Life features clean and certified products.
“I wouldn’t have bought into what this company stands for if I didn’t believe in their mission. Logan understands exactly what it takes to perform at the highest level,” said Dandeneau. “ID Life is unique in the way that it is able to take the guessing game out of it and show you exactly where your body is efficient and deficient in order to maximize results.”
Officially a distributor for ID Life, Dandeneau worked with Cort to come up with a title. It was decided that CJD Performance had a nice ring to it.
“You need to create a name and brand for yourself to be able to market yourself to athletes. Tell people why you’re different from everyone else in the industry,” said Dandeneau. “Whether it’s making the middle school team, pitching on your Legion team, or playing professionally … it takes different goals and different measures to get there. It’s about providing information and knowledge so that they’re better prepared.”
Rhode Island’s current decision to close indoor sporting facilities has limited Dandeneau as far as in-person instruction, yet that’s only part of the package he’s offering. He imagines a day when All About Sports in North Smithfield – an indoor baseball and softball training spot for all ages that’s owned by his father Chris – includes strength & conditioning components.
For now, Dandeneau is focused on providing individual attention to his existing 20-person client base that age-wise ranges from 11-12 years old to high school. If their goal is to someday reach the heights that Dandeneau proved successful in climbing, they would be wise to place serious stock in the message that’s being delivered.
“Just trying to create a good atmosphere where people come in and work hard and backed by a level of expertise,” said Dandeneau, whose mission statement can be found when clicking on the Twitter handle for CJD Performance (@DandeneauCj) – Helping athletes reach their full potential.
