NORTH SMITHFIELD – With T-minus four weeks remaining before the first day of official practice, the investigation into hazing allegations involving members of the North Smithfield team remains active.
An update was provided at Tuesday’s School Committee meeting which was attended by football players and adults. On July 13, Police Chief Tim Lafferty sent a two-paragraph letter to the School Committee that no resolution has been reached into an investigation that was launched on June 20 when the school department was made aware of what’s been described as “serious” hazing allegations.
“We understand that this is a challenging time for many families and children in the school system as well as school staff,” Lafferty wrote to the School Committee. “The lack of information sharing is to protect the integrity of the case and protect any potential victims and cooperating witnesses from being publicly identified and/or fearful to come forward.”
Four football players and two adults addressed the School Committee as part of Tuesday’s public comment. Rising senior/captain-elect Zack Kerrigan was first to speak and did so for seven-plus minutes.
The sting of being associated with a program that’s under investigation has proven hurtful on multiple levels, says Kerrigan. The Northmen, who co-op with Mount St. Charles, ended last season with 20 players but were anticipating having 40 players in the fold for summer football workouts that continue to remain on hold as the investigation continues.
“If there was such a thing as hazing on this team, they deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. But if this comes out as not true, we deserve an apology,” said Kerrigan. “We were thrown out to the wolves and blasted in front of an entire school and the community. People are afraid of us. I’m not saying that an investigation should not have been done, but it should have been done privately.”
Kerrigan received a loud ovation from those in attendance after stepping away from the microphone. Fellow rising seniors C.J. Raposa (offensive/defensive lineman), Cole Vowels (quarterback), and Abdul Shaker (offensive guard/defensive tackle) also got up and spoke before the School Committee.
“I want to play at the next level, but something like this hurts my chances,” said Raposa, who spoke about being caught in a rock and a hard place as it relates to summer conditioning as a team.
“This is an important time to get in shape,” said Raposa.
Vowels says it’s reached a point that he’s embarrassed to put on Northmen gear and appear in public. School Committee Chairman James J. Lombardi understands that “time is of the essence” and plans to reach out to the police department in the hope of expediting the matter.
“My goal is to get to normal activities as soon as we can,” said Lombardi. “I respect where everyone is coming from.”
The first day that RIIL football teams can officially practice is Monday, Aug. 15.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.