WOONSOCKET — Two is better than one.
While the Mount St. Charles girls basketball team received a break-out performance from freshman wing Addie Stojanowski, visiting North Smithfield used the 1-2 punch of talented senior guards Megan Masi and Calla Puccetti to bludgeon the Mounties from the perimeter.
Stojanowski and Masi canceled each other out with a game-high 17 points, but the difference in Sunday afternoon’s Division III rivalry contest was the soft-spoken dead-eye shooting Puccetti. The wing scored eight points in each half to finish with 16 points, to go along with six assists in a 46-35 road victory.
“I’m really happy with how we played because they are a scrappy team and we knew we had to keep our heads and focus,” Puccetti said. “We play really well when we’re running the floor and that’s how we like to practice. I try to get the rebound and go out and run. [Masi] and I are pretty big threats.”
“They’re playing like they’re senior captains,” North Smithfield coach Ariana DiPaola said. “They’ve seen varsity minutes since freshman year and they’ve played together for four years and middle school, so they’re really gelled. Their passes are so good to each other because they communicate. Their ball movement was good.”
Mount St. Charles (4-4 Division III) saw its modest two-game winning streak come to an end. The Mounties were forced to play shorthanded in the front court for most of the game but still kept the game close for the opening half. Stojanowski scored 13 of her team’s first 25 points and her nine points in the third quarter had the Mounties believing in a fourth-quarter comeback.
Shooter Ashley Plamondon was the only other Mountie who made more than one field goal as the Woonsocket native made 3-pointers in the second and fourth quarters.
“I’ve said since day one that she’s going to be something special,” Mount coach Ed Cunanan said of Stojanowski. “She’s working her way through things and she’s learning how to use the talents that she has. Today was her coming-out party. She’s done a lot of great things for us all year but missing our leading scorer, she really stepped up. I couldn’t be prouder of her.”
North Smithfield (7-1 Division III) has now won six straight games since an anemic offensive effort in a seven-point loss to Middletown over a month ago. The Northmen, who also received six points from senior center Laura Matchett, will find out where they stand in the division when undefeated Sholman comes to town tomorrow night for a 7 o’clock contest.
The Mounties lost to both teams in the last week and Cunanan believes the favorite headed into the showdown is the North Smithfield.
“[North Smithfield’s] the best team in the division, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Cunanan said. “If I had to bet money, it would be on North Smithfield because it’s a good team with a lot of talented players. They shoot lights out and pass the ball well. They play great defense. For what my kids had to deal with, they hung tough.”
Stojanowski and Kate Mahon keyed a 6-0 run midway through the opening quarter to help the Mounties tie the game, but that was the final time the game would be tied thanks to Masi and Puccetti. The Northmen went on a 10-0 run over a 2:40 span to build a 10-point advantage in the second quarter.
Three-pointers from Plamondon and Mallory Mongeon helped key the Mounties close, but DiPaola loved the way her team’s defense played against an active offense.
“I really loved our defense,” DiPaola said. “We came in knowing this team was a really good team, kind of a mirror of us because they’ve been scoring really high. We wanted to protect the perimeter and watch the cutters. Our defense was really good tough.”
The Northmen couldn’t stop Stojanowski in the third quarter, but the road side’s lead grew because Puccetti had six points and Masi chipped in with four. Neither team could find its shooting touch in the final quarter, but Masi still hit a pair of shots to secure the win.
