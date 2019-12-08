NORTH SMITHFIELD — There were plenty of positives to take away from the North Smithfield hockey team’s season opening 3-3 Division II tie with East Greenwich Sunday night at Rhode Island Sports Center.
Twice, the Northmen battled back from one-goal deficits, while senior goalie Forest Zuba was superb – particularly in the first period – to keep his team in the game. For North Smithfield coach Ben Shatraw, those positives don’t mean that much when Avengers were the more fit, physical team for long stretches of the game.
“We had a little fight and some gas left in the tank, but I would’ve preferred if we didn’t squander a [3-2] lead like that against a team like that,” Shatraw said. “We were supposed to be better conditioned and that obviously was not the case tonight. They were harder on the puck and pinned us down early, which was not good.
“I was anticipating we want to be the team that takes it to them, but we were back on our heels and resting on our laurels from last year and not playing hard.”
North Smithfield (0-0-1 Division II) had to play a league game after just five practices because RISC told all the RIIL teams who call the facility home that it wouldn’t be available to host games on Friday nights throughout the winter. That meant that the Northmen had to move their game up with the Avengers to Sunday, less than a week after starting practice.
East Greenwich (0-0-1 Division II) took its second lead of the night when senior forward Conrad Swanson scooped up a rebound and deposited it past Zuba just 2 minutes, 48 seconds into the third period. The Northmen responded at 8:24 when Mitchell Prudhomme found senior Ryan Andreoni for the game-tying goal.
Andreoni was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty after the goal, but the Northmen killed off the penalty to force overtime. The Northmen earned a power play in the five-minute extra session, but they failed to create a good scoring chance to settle for the tie with Division II runner-up PSW coming to town Saturday night.
“It’s so tough to play a league game after five practices and a scrimmage, but that’s the way the schedule worked, we’re at the liberty of the rink,” Shatraw said. “I’m hoping that by the time we way to play PSW, we’ll look a little different and we’ll have the time to work the kinks out. I think our issues on the power play were because we haven’t had time to gel together as a unit.”
East Greenwich, which didn’t make the playoffs last season, scored the opening goal 8:50 into the opening period when a screened shot from the point flew past Zuba. The Avengers had plenty of opportunities to double the lead, but Zuba kept his team in the game before they finally found their footing in the middle period.
“It was a spirited speech after the first period,” Shatraw said. “My upperclassmen were playing timid and scared and weren’t going to pucks. I can think of a couple of instances off the top of my head where they blatantly let their opponent beat them to a puck. That changed, but it’s still early in the season where these guys think they’re younger. They have to be leaders for us.”
The Northmen tied the game with 4:48 left in the middle period when Evan Gravel and Logan Wieker created a chance for Luke Pasquariello, who buried a chance from between the circles. The Northmen scored just 2:04 later when Jackson Lynch ripped a slap shot from the point.
EG, however, scored just 12 seconds later on Swanson’s first goal of the evening. The senior finished with a pair of goals and an assist. Swanson scored again at 2:48 of the final period before Andreoni tied the game for the final time. Seven Northmen produced a point, including sophomore defenseman Seth Pickering.
