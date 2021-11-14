CRANSTON — This wasn’t supposed to be the season the young North Smithfield boys soccer team competed for the Division II title.
And that’s what makes the final 20 minutes of Sunday’s Division II final against red-hot Chariho hurt all that much more.
The Northmen came into the season with no true home-field advantage, but they battled through that adversity, along with plenty of on- and off-field distractions that made for a long season for veteran coach Eric Korytowski and his talented squad.
And yet, with 10 minutes left in regulation in their third D-II final in the last four seasons, the No. 3 Northmen were in position to win the title thanks to a first-half strike from Aidan Bienvenue.
The Chargers, who proved to be the foil at the Northmen’s lowest point of the regular season, denied the Northmen in all-too familiar – and painful – way.
Senior forward Brandon Allamby followed up a Jason Nilsson shot to tie the game with eight minutes left in regulation and then Allamby delivered an inch-perfect cross with just over two minutes left in double overtime that Chris Nizolek fired past goalie Sam Beauchemin to secure a 2-1 victory at Cranston Stadium.
“This is crazy, but this is kind of like everything else in life. You don’t always win at the end. It’s the journey and you lose at the end and you have to keep going,” senior defender Cam Reynolds said after losing his third Division II final on a double-overtime goal. “It felt so good to make it here, but it sucks that we couldn’t finish it off.”
“I’d never thought we’d be back here [because] we had so much to overcome,” Korytkowski said while holding back the tears that have built up through a difficult season on and off the field. “We were so young and the guys came together down the stretch with all the adversity. I just wanted it so fricken bad for them, man. They deserve it.
“I know everybody says, ‘Oh my kids deserve it,’ but everything they overcame this year – they fricken deserved it. It’s just the worst feeling in the world not to be able to deliver it for them.”
North Smithfield (12-2-4 Division II) won a D-IV title in 2005 and a Division III title the following season, but the Northmen are a different program with higher aspirations. They were the No. 1 seed in 2018 before losing to No. 2 Wheeler 2-1 in double overtime in the D-II final. They advanced to the following season’s final only to fall to Lincoln on a Thomas Zhao double-overtime winner from outside the penalty box.
Reynolds, who was a big part of those two squads, powered his team to a third final in four seasons with penalty-kick goals in the quarterfinals and semifinals. He did his best work in his own end of the field Sunday, as the Northmen held the prolific Chargers quiet for the first 70 minutes of the contest.
The Northmen grabbed the lead in the 14th minute when Josh Neves broke loose on the left side of the penalty box and ripped a shot that was ticketed for the far post. Goalie Drew DeNoncour saved it right into the path of Bienvenue, who slid the ball into the empty net.
“I felt like in the first half we played our game and were in control,” Reynolds said. “Then in the second half we started to play more of their game where it was kick and run and started to play a little more direct. I feel like if we stuck to what we were doing the game might’ve turned out differently.”
Chariho (12-3-3 Division II) started to impose its will 10 minutes into the second half and the Chargers rung Beauchemin’s crossbar in the 59th minute. Even though they were being outplayed, the Northmen were still in control of the contest until the 72nd minute when Nilsson brilliantly created space at the top of the box to rip a shot that Beauchemin could only repel toward Allamby, who sent the game into overtime with a close-range finish.
Beauchemin, who made eight saves, was responsible for keeping the game tied after one overtime when he made a diving save to his left and pushed the ball away from an approaching Nilsson.
There was nothing the junior could do about the game-winning goal because Nizolek was left open at the far post and Allamby delivered a championship-winning cross that was slotted into the back of the net to give Chariho the lead for the first time all afternoon with just over two minutes left in before penalty kicks.
“We tried to get some older guys in there to steady the waters, but all it takes is one mistake,” Korytkowski said. “We’ve covered that back-post run all game and we just didn’t one time. We played the same way until the 10-minute mark. That’s our gameplan. We always go more defensive in the final 10 minutes of close games. That’s nothing out of ordinary for us, we just missed the back-post run.”
The pain of losing his final soccer game hadn’t worn off yet, but Reynolds still provided great perspective on what he and his teammates accomplished over the last four seasons.
“I take a lot of pride in what we accomplished and I’m thankful to do this,” Reynolds said. “Most kids will never experience this. Getting here three out of four times is something I will never forget.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
