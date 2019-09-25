NORTH SMITHFIELD — Skylah Sullivan’s talent on the soccer field was obvious last season. In most games, the midfielder was the best player on the ball and the player who created the most dangerous scoring opportunities.
There was just one problem; because Sullivan transferred from Cumberland to North Smithfield prior to her sophomore season, she had to sit out half the season. That meant by the time she joined the team in October, the Northmen had already established an identity, which is a problem when you’re adding a ball-dominant central attacking midfielder.
“Being able to start the season and play with the girls and connect with switching the field has been great,” Sullivan said after Wednesday afternoon’s 7-0 drubbing of visiting Toll Gate in a Division II contest. “Coming in halfway through last year put a damper on building that connection. I had to jump into something than I had never been in before. It was hard.”
Based on the flow of play in Wednesday’s contest, it’s clear Sullivan and her teammates are on the same wavelength. Diminutive sophomore Sadie Crozier, who also had to adjust to life with a new team last season, has developed a superb rapport with the junior. Crozier ran on to a through ball from Sullivan to open the scoring in the 20th minute. The sophomore went on to score three more goals in a four-minute stretch of the second half to finish with four goals and two assists.
“We connect so well with little combinations and through balls over the top and on the ground,” Crozier said after she increased her team-leading total to 10 goals. “Everything is pretty much working. [Sullivan] always tries to find me up top, which is very helpful. Because she is here for the whole season, we have time to work together.”
North Smithfield (5-1 Division II) has rebounded from a blowout loss to Pilgrim with four straight victories. While the Northmen still have to play a number of the other teams battling for a spot opposite the Patriots in the Division II tournament, coach Nicole Higginbotham is pleased with what she’s seen so far this season.
“I came in fresh and didn’t have any preconceived ideas about any of the girls,” Higginbotham, a North Smithfield Middle School teacher. “They already had a tight-knit group from last year and we have no freshmen, so everyone is a returner – that’s very unique. We have a style that’s working for us – we’re playing to feet and connecting well. The morale is really good right now.”
Toll Gate (1-7 Division II) only put a pair of shots on North Smithfield goalie Gianna Capracotta’s net, but both were in the second half and both were saved by the affable senior. The Northmen scored the only goal they would need in the 20th minute when Sullivan played a ball over the top of the Titan defense.
Crozier beat the haphazard offside trap, ran on to the ball and put a shot through goalie Kylie Whitney, who raced off of her line to try and cut down the angle on Crozier. The sophomore beat the trap again in the 35th minute, but this time Whitney made the stop. Skyler Mette was on hand to score on the rebound from an acute angle.
“With the offside trap, the key is making runs that will keep you on,” Crozier said. “So if you peel off your defender, you have to time your runs so that you’re still at full pace when the ball is played and you can get behind the defenders.”
The Titans were still in the game at the start of the second half, and the visitors actually dominated the opening 10 minutes. Capracotta was forced to race off her line on a couple of occasions to blunt an attack.
North Smithfield regained control of the game in the 56th minute when Sullivan eased by a pair of defenders and ripped a shot from the top of the box to the right of Whitney for the first of her team goals.
And then Crozier went to work. The sophomore took a pass from Madison Reilly to make it 4-0 in the 59th minute. Megan Masi connected with Crozier in the 61st minute for a goal and Crozier added another goal in the 63rd minute before she was subbed off.
“Having Sadie up top gives me more confidence and I feel safe giving her the ball because I know there’s a good chance it will come back in a better spot,” Sullivan said. “We work give and goes and that’s really working well right now.”
Sullivan finished off the scoring spree with a 25-yard shot into the roof of Whitney’s net in the 66th minute. The Northmen continue a three-game homestand when Chariho makes the long trip north on Saturday.
“It’s like lighting a match, once Sadie gets the ball and tucks it away, we get going,” Higginbotham said. “Sadie and Skylah really connect well together, so once they’re on, they’re on. After that, it was goal after goal after goal. I was a little worried in the first 10 minutes of the season half, but I knew we’d come out of it because we always find a way.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.