NORTH SMITHFIELD — The North Smithfield boys soccer team has the potential to win the program’s first title since the D-III title in 2006, but no team in the state is more acutely aware that potential is just that.
As everyone associated with the program is acutely and painfully aware, the Northmen have been to three of the last four Division II finals and have suffered agonizing losses on each occasion. Last season, the Northmen led Chariho by a goal going into the final 10 minutes of the D-II final, but the Chargers tied the game late in regulation and won it in overtime.
This season’s squad, which is filled with kids who started that beautiful afternoon at Cranston Stadium, is ready to make another run.
“I feel like we have better finishing than last year and better communication and I feel like I’ve improved considerably,” said senior goalie Sam Beauchemin. “Our chemistry wasn’t amazing last year, but we feel like we’re a family this year. We’re extremely excited for this year because I believe this team has the most potential of any team in my four years.”
“Last year is motivation and the program has been there three times and lost three times and we just want to get back there again this year,” junior goal-scoring machine Aidan Bienvenue said. “The key for us is controlling the midfield and switching balls and win every 50-50 balls. I believe in our potential, but we have to come to practice every day working hard.”
The first glimpses of that potential were on display against a skilled Cranston West team at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday night. In their first game on the field since 2020, the Northmen provided the home fans with plenty to cheer because Bienvenue scored a pair of goals in the first half and finished off his hat trick in the second half in a 5-0 mauling of the Falcons. Defender Nick Lamoureux and Josh Neves also scored in the first half of the rout.
North Smithfield (1-0 Division II) expects to compete at the top of the division with last season’s champion, Chariho, along with the Falcons and Pilgrim. Last season’s top two regular-season teams, Lincoln and Mt. Hope, were moved to the state’s premier division.
“The potential of this group is really good,” North Smithfield coach Eric Korytkowski said. “We’re a junior dominant group. The challenge for us is replacing Cam [Reynolds] and Steve Reyes because they were two unbelievable leaders that go beyond the soccer field. Replacing that leadership is tough because any time things went wrong, they held us together. I think these guys are up for the task because they are hungry.”
If the Northmen are going to be successful again this season, Korytkowski and Bienvenue believe it will be partly because of the play of Lamoureaux, who missed last season but is back to replace Matthew Stamatelatos, who is now a hurdler at the University of Rhode Island. Lamoureaux played well in his first game at sweeper.
“If Nick can step up in that role and make our defense strong as a whole, that would be a big help for the team,” Bienvenue said.
Veteran defender Carter Deslauriers is also back, while the midfield is full of young talent, including freshmen Christiano Rodrigues and Tyler Norwood,who played a perfect wall pass back to Bienvenue for his hat-trick goal in the 74th minute.
Bienvenue follows in a long line of talented strikers, including Justin Decelles, Michael deRonde and Brian Decelles. Korytkowski, who coached all three of those players, believes Bienvenue has a perfect mix of all their abilities that makes him a dynamic striker.
“Brian Decelles was a natural finisher and Justin did it with speed and Aidan has both,” Korytkowski said. “When you put the two together, he has the chance to score the most goals.”
“He is an amazing player and that’s why I punt it to him and get the ball to him every single time because I can trust him with the ball,” Beauchemin said. “I got an assist today off a punt, so I trust that kid with my life. He’s shown more than any striker on the team over the last four years.”
Bienvenue won’t have to do it alone because junior forward Josh Neves, who moved up from midfield last season, should be a great compliment on the other side. The Northmen, as they showed against the Falcons, should also get goals from other players off set pieces.
The Northmen, who play Wayland, Mass. in a non-league clash Saturday at 1 p.m., travel to Cranston Stadium Tuesday night at 6:30. The same Cranston Stadium where the Northmen’s season came to a heartbreaking end last November.
Korytkowski said the scars from that defeat are still visible, but he’s quick to remind the team that last season is in the past and it’s up to them to forge their own identity.
“My biggest obstacle is to make them realize this isn’t last year and it’s a new team,” Korytkowski said. “To get back there is so hard because you know what’s in front of you. It’s such a long road back, but your dumb not to think ‘Hey, we have a chance to get there,’ but I hate thinking like that because I don’t want to set myself up for disappointment. It’s a grind and we’re just in September.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
