BURRILLVILLE — After graduating 12 important players from last season’s team, the North Smithfield hockey team wasn’t sure what to expect when it started the season Saturday night against Mt. Hope/East Providence co-op.
The game didn’t start well with the Huskies, who are new to Division II after the R.I. Interscholastic League eliminated Division III, taking a one-goal lead in the first period. The Northmen responded with the game’s final five goals to earn a 5-1 win. They followed that win up with a 6-0 victory Sunday afternoon against Johnston/North Providence/Tiverton.
“They’re a scrappy bunch and they work hard, that’s the most important thing right now,” North Smithfield coach Ben Shatraw said prior to Saturday night’s win at Burrillville’s Levy Rink. “They’re really accepting what we’re teaching them and that’s going to make them dangerous down the road.”
The schedule makers certainly did the Northmen a favor putting two former Division III teams at the beginning of the schedule to give Shatraw an opportunity to build some chemistry with a squad that looks much different than most teams in the state. While most squads struggle with numbers in goal and on the blue line, Shatraw is blessed with three goals and three pairs of defensemen.
While it wasn’t an issue over the weekend, the Northmen are light up front, as Shatraw plans to run just two lines. The first line, though, might be one of the best in Division II. Seniors Luke Pasquariello and Evan Gravel have been scoring goals since they were freshman and they will be joined on the top line by junior Chris Marcoux, who rejoins the team after not playing his sophomore season.
“They’ve been varsity since they were freshmen and it’s time for them to take over,” Shatraw said. “Luke and Gravel are both captains, so we’re expecting them to lead the team. Marcous has been fantastic and he fits well with those guys partially because he’s quiet and does his job. He gets to dirty areas and feeds those guys the puck to score.”
The second line features a pair of sophomores – Gansett Champagne and Logan Whitton – who saw plenty of varsity time as freshmen. They are joined on the line by Cam Cabral, while sophomore Brandon Boudreau is also expected to see time on the line.
“That group wear their hard hats when they’re on the ice because they do the blue-collar work,” Shatraw said. “They get the puck deep and they’ve been working really hard in practice and meshing well with the top line.”
What the Northmen lack in options up front, they make up for on the blue line where Shatraw can roll out three defensive groups led by seniors Logan Weiker and Will Grant. Juniors Seth Pickering and Max Mattos are another defensive partnership that would be the No. 1 group for most Division II teams.
“All four of those guys have been playing since they were freshmen, which is a big benefit for us.” Shatraw said. “The good thing about this team is I feel good about throwing out any of those guys in any situation because you never know what’s going to happen in a game. Our only issue is if we get in a game where we have to play a lot of special teams. We need to stay out of the box.”
Another Northmen with plenty of valuable varsity experience, senior Ethan Cote, allowed just one goal in his start against the Huskies Saturday night. Zach Grenon, who is short on varsity experience, was impressive in a shutout of the Panthers Sunday afternoon. Senior Brendan Silva is also competing for time between the pipes.
The Northmen know life gets more difficult this weekend when they travel to talented Cranston West Saturday night at Cranston Vets. Reigning Division III champion West Warwick/EWG comes to Rhode Island Sports Center Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
