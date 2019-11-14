NORTH SMITHFIELD — By the third quarter of most of the No. 1 North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op football team’s games this season, the Northmen’s starters were already on the bench watching their younger teammates earn valuable varsity game time in a blowout win.
That, however, wasn’t the case two weeks ago when the Northmen went to The Reservation and battled a stubborn Ponaganset squad. For the first time this season, the Northmen went into halftime trailing, but they settled down in the second half and scored two touchdowns to secure a 22-7 victory to remain undefeated.
Friday night at 7 p.m., the two teams will convene at Veterans Memorial Field for a spot in the Division IV final next weekend. Needless to say, the Northmen are ready.
“I just felt like our head wasn’t in the game,” junior kicker/receiver/cornerback Pasquale Camastro said prior to Thursday’s practice. “It’s like coach always says, if we start off slow it’s going to continue to like that for the rest of the game. The captains are trying to get the team to stay motivated for the whole game. In the second half, everything was just smooth and you could see it made a big difference. We just need to be in the right mindset.”
North Smithfield coach Wes Pennington had a slightly different perspective on the regular-season meeting. While Cole Dubois, Aldrec Viera-Dones, Matt Beausoleil and the Northmen line have pushed around Division IV opponents this season, Ponaganset’s Johnathan Braddock, Anthony Bottella-Robshaw and Ryan Smith held their own in the trenches.
“Their line is our size if not bigger, so it’s a great challenge for our line,” NSMSC coach Wes Pennington said. “Our rallying call this week is to take the challenge and live up to that challenge and go out there and play the best game that you have. Our benefit is that right across our defensive line, all those guys are seniors. I put my trust in those guys.”
Ponaganset (5-3 Division IV) started the season slowly with back-to-back losses to Division III runner up Pilgrim and fourth-seeded Toll Gate, but the Chieftains lost just one of their last five games. One of those victories was a 40-26 road win over Matt Gacioch and defending Division IV champion Tiverton.
The skill players who helped lead the Chieftains to the D-IV semifinals last season are back again, as they hope to carry Ponaganset to its first Super Bowl since winning the 2009 Division III title. Senior quarterback Zach Silvaggio runs an offense that also features sophomore running back Marcus Carpenter, freshman back Nick Baccala and senior receiver Ryan Smith.
“The first time we played them I just think we played a good football team,” Pennington said. “We had to step up a little bit more to overcome them. Defensively, they’re big and physical up front, so that makes it difficult for us to run and we like to run the ball. They’re pretty good in the secondary, so that takes the offense time to figure it out. On offense, they run that read stuff with the quarterback and they’re pulling those big linemen and trapping. We just need to be really physical.”
The Northmen (8-0 Division IV) will be without one of their most physical players, Mount junior linebacker/fullback Jared Beaudoin, who is still nursing a collarbone injury. Offensively, the Northmen are relying on veteran quarterback Jack Puccetti to get the ball into the hands of a talented group of skill position players who were just a few minutes away from winning last season’s Division IV title.
Running backs Cade Curran and Jordan Allard give the Northmen a strong 1-2 punch, while receivers Camastro and Josh Carurfel and tight end Michael Paiva give Puccetti options through the air.
“Last year when we lost the championship, I sat back and thought about every snap and every rep that it took to get to that point,” Pennington said. “To get there again, you have to go through every snap and every rep all over again. Like I told the guys, ‘We’re here, we’re right at that place where we want to be.’ Now it’s about preparing and overcoming the obstacles that are in our way.”
