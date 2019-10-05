TIVERTON — The North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op football team’s domination of the offensive and defensive lines was obvious in the first half, but reigning Division IV champion Tiverton didn’t feel the full effects of that dominance until the second half.
Thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns from All-State quarterback Matt Gacioch, the Tigers only trailed the visiting Northmen-Mounties by four points at halftime. The Tigers failed to score in the second half, while the visitors used their bruising offensive line to punish the Tigers with the running of Cade Curran and Jordan Allen.
Curran carried the ball 18 times for 156 yards and three total touchdowns, while Allard produced a game-high 158 yards on 23 carries to lead undefeated NS/MSC to a 30-12 Division IV victory Saturday morning in a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl.
“Everything starts with the line and when we’re in control that gives the running backs and receivers freedom to make plays. It feels great when you knock someone to the ground and your running back runs in for a touchdown,” lineman Cole Dubois said. “You’re doing your part to help your team. We were more physical than them and we were hitting them harder that’s what brought us to victory.”
“This was just awesome,” senior defensive lineman Aldrec Viera Dones said after recording his first sack in his first organized game of football. “I could not have done this without my teammates because this is my new sport to me. When I get to that quarterback, it’s a feeling in sports I’ve never felt before.”
North Smithfield/MSC (4-0, 3-0 Division IV) has now beaten the Tigers in each of the last two regular-season meetings and the co-op squad hasn’t lost a regular-season game since they were in Division III in 2017. Coach Wes Pennington is well aware that while Saturday’s win was nice, it was likely the first of two meetings with Gacioch, Nate Upchurch and the Tigers.
“We know that we’re going to see these guys down the road again,” Pennington said. “It’s just about getting better each week and knowing what’s down the road for us. The defense came out and played phenomenal after the mistake on the first play. To hold this team to 12 points is just incredible.”
Tiverton (2-2, 2-1 Division IV) hadn’t been tested in its first two league games and jumped out to a six-point lead on the first play of the game when Gacioch found a hole on the left side and cruised through it for a touchdown run. It would be the only lead of the game for the hosts because NS/MSC went 70 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-6 lead. Quarterback Jack Puccetti threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Curran to finish the drive.
Puccetti finished the morning 4-for-7 for 39 yards and two touchdown passes, but his biggest job was to hand the ball off to his two tailbacks. The Northmen-Mounties took advantage of a Gacioch interception to grab the lead two minutes into the second quarter on a Curran one-yard touchdown run.
Gacioch responded with a 20-yard touchdown run to decrease his team’s deficit to just one, but that would be the final time the Tigers scored. North Smithfield junior kicker Pasquale Camastro kicked a 35-yard field to put his team up by four at halftime.
“When we’re hitting them every time, we’re just wearing them down over and over again to the point where it’s hard for them to even fight back,” Dubois said.
“This was about us being real physical up front,” Pennington said. “On the snap, you could hear the helmets popping because we were being physical. Even the backs, they were running hard and they kept their feet moving. Those four-yard and three-yard runs and guys pressing for the first down, that really paid off for us.”
Curran ran for 27 yards on the first play of the second half and the drive ended with a five-yard touchdown pass from Puccetti to tight end Michael Paiva to extend the lead to 23-12.
Eric Governo sacked Gacioch on the next drive to force the Tigers to punt. On the ensuing drive, the Northmen rumbled 68 yards on eight running plays to finish the scoring. Curran put an exclamation point on the victory with a 13-yard touchdown scamper.
“Before the game, I told the D-line and the O-line that this game would be dictated by their play,” Pennington said. “These guys are veterans and they’ve been around for a couple of years, so they know what it takes to win. We know we lacked that in last year’s championship game and we knew we had to get better at it. We got better at it.”
The Northmen-Mounties will play their only game against a Blackstone Valley rival Saturday night when they travel to Pawtucket’s Pariseau Field to take on an improving Davies squad that is in its first year.
