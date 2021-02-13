NORTH SMITHFIELD — It was quite simply win or the season was over for the North Smithfield hockey team Saturday night against talented PSW co-op at Rhode Island Sports Center.
The Northmen aren’t quite ready for the season to be over because senior forward Luke Pasquariello scored a hat trick, while linemate Evan Gravel had four points in a 6-2 Division II victory.
“We played a really good game,” North Smithfield coach Ben Shatraw said. “We kind of had our backs up against the wall with the playoffs and we came out and executed well. The good thing is PSW has a very good goalie [St. Raphael’s Jeff Pimental] so it was nice to see us scoring some good goals.”
North Smithfield (4-2 Division II) is going to finish with a good record, but it still might not be enough to reach the playoffs. That’s why Sunday’s matinee against talented Lincoln as RISC is so important for both teams with Warwick and Cranston holding the top two spots in the sub-division.
“I just told the kids after the game that we need to move forward because we have another tough game against Lincoln,” Shatraw said. “They’re going to be pumped up because they know how important that game is going to be.”
The Northmen grabbed the lead 6:28 into the opening period when Gravel and Brandon Boudreau connected with senior defenseman Logan Weiker for a goal. Pasquariello, thanks to an assist from Gravel, extended the lead to two with just 25 seconds left in the period.
The Saints cut the deficit in half in the second period, but then Gravel and Pasquariello put the game away with three goals in just 43 seconds in the third period. First, Gravel fed Pasquariello for a goal at 4:32 and then Gravel scored an unassisted goal at 9:52 and the senior finished his hat trick seven seconds later.
Junior defenseman Seth Pickering netted a power-play goal at with just 2:28 left in regulation before the Saints scored a consolation goal.
