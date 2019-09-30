NORTH SMITHFIELD — The North Smithfield girls soccer team failed its first major test of the season last month against Pilgrim, but the Northmen are intent on passing their next big test Wednesday afternoon against undefeated East Providence.
Following the blowout loss to the Patriots, the Northmen ran off five straight victories headed into Monday’s home game against talented Westerly. After a less-than-impressive victory over Chariho on Saturday, first-year coach Nicole Higginbotham simply asked her team to return to its identity – free-flowing, give-and-go soccer.
And that’s what the hosts did for long stretches of the match against the overmatched Bulldogs. Junior center midfielder Skylah Sullivan scored a pair of goals, while talented sophomore forward Sadie Crozier scored for the fifth straight game to lead the Northmen to a 6-0 Division II victory over Westerly.
“I didn’t know what to expect coming into the new season, but thanks gosh for [Higginbotham] because she’s really helped us and she’s really grown with us,” senior captain Madison Reynolds said. “The overall morale is really good for the team. Our game play is so much better because we’re not playing kick-and-run soccer, we’re playing to feet and connecting. That’s what is helping us win all these games.”
“I’m not trying to be cocky and say I expect us to win all these games, but we have very good chemistry and we’ve been playing together since we were like eight. It’s fun playing together again,” senior captain Ally Paux said. “Going forward, we have to stay positive and keep our heads up. Even when we win, we can’t be too cocky. We’re learning to play as a team and not break down on each other.”
North Smithfield (7-1 Division II) can take a big step in avoiding the Pats until a potential game in the Division II final with a victory Wednesday on the East Bay. The Townies, who dominated Division III for a couple of seasons, tied Moses Brown, but have yet to face the rest of the division’s elite. Alyssa DeOliveira and the Townies will face the rampant Patriots Friday afternoon.
Higginbotham doesn’t know much about the Townies, but she’s aware of their sterling record.
“I don’t know anything about them, but they’re undefeated and we want us to be their first loss,” Higginbotham said.
Westerly (4-4-1 Division I) has had trouble scoring goals since scoring six in its season-opening win over Johnston. The Bulldogs haven’t scored more than one goal in a game since then, and they found themselves trailing in the 11th minute when Sullivan found Crozier for her 12th goal of the season.
Sullivan doubled the lead in the 28th minute when she took a pass from Megan Masi and hit a volley past goalie Mackenzie Fusaro. The lead was three goals at halftime when Jessica Karspeck cleaned up a play inside the box from five yards.
“This really surprised me because they came in with a good record,” Higginbotham said. “We played Chariho on Saturday and we played into the wind in the first half. We played kickball – not our style – and so our whole focus in this game was to keep the ball on the ground and connect to feet. We started doing that and that seemed to light the fire. I told the girls before this game that there are have-to-win games and tough games. This game we had to win with East Providence up next.”
Just as they did last week against struggling Toll Gate, the Northmen pulled away in the second half, giving Higgibotham a chance to rest some of her key players for tougher matches in October. Thao Nguyen increased the lead when she clipped a 30-yard shot over Fusaro in the 53rd minute.
Sullivan did her one better nine minute later when she unleashed a 25-yard bullet from the top of the box that Fusaro couldn’t stop to increase the lead to 5-0. Karspeck finished up a superb afternoon when she fed Kylie McCauley for her first varsity goal two minutes later.
“I don’t know anything about the teams we play, but we play our style and that’s the best thing we can do,” Higginbotham said. “I’m confident in my players and I know they have the ability technically, individually and as a team. We were all excited to play this game today.”
Senior goalie Gianna Capracotta made four saves to record her fourth shutout of the season.
“Oh, we’re ready for Wednesday. I know I am,” Reynolds said of the showdown with EP.
