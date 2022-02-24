NORTH SMITHFIELD — When the final buzzer sounded the tears started flowing.
They were the same tears that rolled down the same North Smithfield girls basketball senior's faces just 12 months ago.
These tears, however, were nothing like those tears.
These tears were cathartic tears. They were tears they had been building up after emotionally-exhausting playoff defeats the previous two seasons. They were simply tears of joy after the Northmen handed No. 3 Toll Gate a 53-46 defeat in the Division III semifinals Thursday night at Lovett Gymnasium.
“As soon soon as the buzzer went off I just started crying tears of joy. This feeling is irreplaceable and I can't wait to play in the final Saturday,” senior guard Calla Puccetti said after scoring a team-high 14 points. “At halftime I brought up home we were up for three quarters of the game in our last semifinal [against Mount Pleasant]. I had that in the back of my head and this is our fourth year and we've all matured and we've all learned to keep our heads.”
“This is all we've ever dreamed off,” senior center Laura Matchett said. “Every year it's been taken away from right at the end. Doing this is amazing and we broke the curse for North Smithfield. We really did. I'm proud of us.”
“We haven't made it to the finals before, so I'm really excited,” senior point guard Meg Masi said. “Every year we make it one step further, so I want to win it this year.”
The Northmen, who are looking for their first title since 2010, head to Rhode Island College's Murray Center Saturday at noon to play No. 1 Sholman. The Tigers downed No. 5 Mount St. Charles Thursday night in the other semifinal.
You don't need to be a historian of North Smithfield girls athletics to know how big a deal Thursday's win over the talented Titans was for the Northmen. While the North Smithfield boys have reached numerous finals in baseball, football, soccer and basketball over the last seven seasons, success on the girls side has been allusive.
The girls soccer team, which senior Sadie Crozier was a big part of, lost in back-to-back Division II semifinals, while the softball team – before co-oping with Burrillville – failed to reach the Division II final in 2013, 2014 and 2017 after superb regular seasons.
Finally, after painful exits in each of the last two seasons, the Northmen are headed to the final thanks to four core seniors who all made big plays in Thursday's impressive win over sophomore Adeline Areson and the young Titans. The star of the game was Crozier, who is known more for scoring goals than putting a basketball in one.
The senior wing did a superb job holding Areson to just 18 points, while she delivered 13 of her own, including a pair of first-half 3-pointers.
“When the other girl I'm playing is fired up, that fires me up,” Crozier said. “That gets me going. She was guarding me as close as she physically can and getting in my face constantly. I believed I could beat her and went out there and tried to prove it. Those shots in the first half were big because I don't usually shoot 3s, but they worked. It was huge to get us going.”
While Crozier was a consistent force the whole game, it was the soft-spoken Puccetti who helped give the Northmen a lead they would never relinquish. Fresh off scoring just four points and making one field goal against Lincoln in the quarterfinals, the senior guard scored five points in the first 90 seconds to stake her side to an early lead.
Puccetti knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to finish with eight points to put her side up 16-13.
“Coming off of our quarterfinal game, there was a big crowd and that can be intimidating because we haven't played in an environment like that before,” Puccetti said. “Building off of Monday, I knew I needed to harbor my nerves and just execute what I needed to do to help the team.”
Puccetti continued to undergird the offense in the second quarter when Masi, the star of Monday's game, finally found her touch from the outside. After missing all of her shots in the first 12 minutes, the senior knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the last 90 seconds of the half to help her side open up an 11-point lead.
The Titans, smartly, eschewed the 2-3 zone in favor of a suffocating man-to-man approach in the second half after the Northmen canned seven 3-pointers in the first half. NS didn't make a 3-pointer in the second half, which made Matchett's contributions in the paint so important. The senior scored five of her eight points in the second half.
“I don't get emotional, but this was just a sense of relief because we've worked so hard for this,” Matchett said. “Knowing we're all doing this together is the best thing ever.”
The Northmen led by double digits late in the third quarter, but Areson and former Woonsocket standout Brianlys Simono helped the Titans creep back into the game. Simono scored seven of her 11 points in the second half, while Areson made seven of her 10 free throws to make the Northmen pay for fouling.
The lead was just six points with 1:35 left when Masi drove into the lane and knocked down a floater that proved to be the shot that sent the Northmen to the title game for the first time 2014.
“I was trying to get the momentum going again because I feel like we got setback a little bit in the fourth quarter,” Masi said. “We did it and here we are. Now, we're going to the finals.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
