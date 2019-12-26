BURRILLVILLE — The hockey rivalry between neighbors North Smithfield and Burrillville might be back.
On their way to winning the Division II title four seasons ago, the Northmen came up to Levy Rink for the 2015 Burrillville Winter Classic and shocked the eventual Division I-A champion Broncos. The Northmen have been no match for the powerful Broncos over the last three seasons, but an improved squad will get another shot at Burrillville Saturday night for a spot in the tournament final Sunday.
The Northmen set up the showdown with the Broncos by overwhelming Division II rival Coventry Thursday afternoon. The Northmen scored pair of goals early in the second period and then a pair more early in the third to put away the Oakers. Ryan Andreoni, Luke Pasquariello, Gary Harvey, Gansett Champagne, Seth Pickering and Brayden Driscoll all had two-point performances in a 6-3 win over the Oakers.
“We go into the game against Burrillville with a clear mind knowing it’s a tournament game,” North Smithfield coach Ben Shatraw said. “If we provide a good effort, play our systems well and do the right things, we’re going to give them a game. They’ve been overly intimidating the past couple of years, so our battle is to get over that.
“We want these kids to show they can play up in that division. We have kids in our locker room who grew up playing Burrillville hockey. It’s a normal hockey game and I want them to believe they can give them a game.”
While there aren’t many positives to take away from Thursday’s penalty-filled contest, Shatraw was pleased his team put the puck in the net and also that his third and fourth lines held their own in a varsity game.
“The penalties at the end were out of control, it was just nonsense,” Shatraw said. “If we do that against Burrillville, they’re going to capitalize on the power play. I know our defense struggled today, but I thought Logan Weiker had a really good game back there. Freshman Gansett Champagne has been thrown into the fire and he’s come through. Gary Harvey and Brandon Boudreau played good, solid hockey. They didn’t know they were going to play as much as they did, but that makes it even better.”
Pasquariello opened the scoring 6:30 into the opening period, but Coventry’s Hayden Kearney scored the first of his two goals to send the game into the second period tied. NS jumped all over Coventry, coached by former NS coach Paul Nadeau, to start the second period. First, Pasquariello delivered a perfect pass to Driscoll for a goal at 37 seconds.
That goal was followed by another superb one-timer at 1:15 when Harvey slid a pass across the slot for Pickering to hammer into the net.
“We scored some really good goals like the pass from Gary Harvey to Seth Pickering,” Shatraw said. “In the past couple of years we haven’t had that scorer’s touch, so it’s nice to see them come out here and score some goals like that.”
Kearney scored an unassisted goal at 2:22 to cut the Northmen’s lead in half, but North Smithfield – fueled by Coventry penalties – opened up the lead in the third period. Andreoni scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal at 37 seconds of the period before Pickering scored a power-play goal to increase the lead to 5-2.
Coventry’s Eli Benjamin delivered a power-play goal at 3:17 to make it 5-3, but Champagne scored his first varsity goal with a power-play effort at 9:59.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
North Smithfield 1 2 3 – 6
Coventry 1 1 1 – 3
First period – NS, Luke Pasquariello (Evan Gravel, Ryan Andreoni), 6:30; C, Hayden Kearney (unassisted), 12:41.
Second period – NS, Brayden Driscoll (Pasquariello), 0:37; NS, Seth Pickering (Gary Harvey, Gansett Champagne), 1:15; C, Kearney (unassisted), 2:22.
Third period – NS, Andreoni (Jackson Lynch), 0:33; NS, Harvey (Driscoll), pp, 1:37; C, Eli Benjamin (unassisted), pp, 3:17; NS, Champagne (Lynch, Pickering), pp, 9:59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.