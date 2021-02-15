NORTH SMITHFIELD — For the second time in less than 24 hours, the North Smithfield hockey team walked down to its locker room in the bowels of Rhode Island Sports Center nursing a one-goal lead after two periods.
And, for the second time in as many days, the Northmen blew a game wide open early in the third period. Saturday’s victim was talented PSW co-op and Sunday’s victim was neighbor Lincoln. The Lions had their chances in the second period, but they were made to pay for missing their opportunities when Luke Pasquariello, Evan Gravel and Seth Pickering netted goals in the first 4 minutes, 39 seconds of the final period.
Gravel, Pickering and Brandon Boudreau each recorded two points, while senior goalie Ethan Cote produced his first shutout of the season in a 4-0 Division II victory over the frustrated Lions.
“We have a small team, so we get a breather for 10 minutes or so after the second period and we just go back out and play the way we did to start the game,” said Pickering, a talented junior defenseman. “Beating Lincoln and PSW puts us in a good spot in our division and overall, so I’m confident going into the last two games.”
“What we’re doing early in the third period is important because earlier in the year against Cranston West we got it taken to us in the third period and we came out flat,” North Smithfield coach Ben Shatraw said. “We go into the third period with a lead and these guys know we’re so close to finishing the job and the focus on what they need to do.”
North Smithfield (4-2 Division II) knew a defeat Sunday would likely end their playoff chances, but now the Northmen are back in position to claim the No. 3 seed from their subdivision behind undefeated Cranston co-op and Warwick co-op. Junior Zach Grenon, who earned the win Saturday, will be back in net Tuesday morning against Ponaganset at Levy.
Grenon will have a tough time matching the performance of Cote, who was superb late in the first period and early in the second when the Northmen committed a pair of penalties.
“One hundred percent this feels great,” Cote said. “It was great to shut them out today. The defense put everything on the line in front of me today and played great and I can’t thank them enough. We’re definitely playing better together and we’re bonding, which comes from the dinners we’re having as a team.”
Lincoln (3-1-1 Division II) is on the outside looking in at the playoff picture with three games remaining, starting with Tuesday’s D-II semifinal rematch against South Kingstown at Levy Rink Tuesday night. The Lions received solid goaltending from senior Nate Beals, but they unraveled in the third period after the Northmen’s scoring flurry.
“It just kind of fell apart,” Lincoln coach Mike Forrest said. “We had a strong second period where we couldn’t put anything home and I think we were ready to break through and [Pasquariello’s] goal happens at the beginning of the period. We give up the third one to Gravel and the wheels just come off. It’s part of having composure.”
North Smithfield scored the only goal it would need 7:12 into the opening period when Gravel played a pass to Boudreau, who skated into the left circle and ripped a shot off the post and past Beals. Both teams had chances to score over the next 23 minutes, but Beals and Cote were the best players on the ice.
It took Pasquariello just 38 seconds of the final period to change the tenor of the contest. The speedy senior intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and skated in alone on Beals before scoring to double the lead. Gravel, after good work from Pickering, increased the lead to 3-0 at 2:12.
Pickering finished the scoring with an unassisted goal at 4:39 to put the exclamation point on a perfect weekend for the Northmen.
“Honestly, I just took the puck and threw it on net,” Pickering said. “I wasn’t expecting much, maybe a rebound, but it just went in. Not much else I can really say about it.”
“On the back end they’ve really stepped up the last two games because even though we only gave up one goal to Warwick, we didn’t play well defensively,” Shatraw said. “Seth is a nut back there and working hard. These guys are gamers. We only have 17 guys, but they all want to be here and they all want to win.”
North Smithfield 4, Lincoln 0
Lincoln 0 0 0 – 0
North Smithfield 1 0 3 – 4
First period – NS, Brandon Boudreau (Evan Gravel, Max Mattos), 7:12.
Second period – No scoring.
Third period – NS, Luke Pasquariello (unassisted), 0:38; NS, Gravel (Seth Pickering, Boudreau), 2:12; NS, Pickering (unassisted), 4:39.
