CUMBERLAND — Woonsocket senior All-American Logan Coles delivered the second-longest hammer throw in the country this season, but it was his junior teammate, shot put state champion Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, who took home top honors at Sunday’s Throws Pentathlon at Tucker Field.
Cumberland senior Nicolette Ducharme kept the girls title in town after winning two events and finishing second in the other three to overcome Lincoln senior Hayley Chartier.
Robinson-O’Hagan claimed the shot put with a throw of 59 feet, 8 inches and he also set a new school record in the discus with a throw of over 168-5. Robinson-O’Hagan delivered the third longest hammer throw of the young season with a throw of 223-10. He also finished second in the 25-pound weight with a throw of 63-10.
Coles, the indoor national champion in the weight throw, claimed the weight throw with a toss of 67-11, while the Kentucky-bound senior delivered the No. 2 hammer throw in the nation with a toss of over 225-6. Coles, who was also second in the discus and the shot put, finished second overall with 2,532 points. O’Hagan produced 2,773.
Lincoln’s Christian Toro (1,730) finished third and teammate Ryan McPeak (1,691) was fourth. McPeak won the javelin with of nearly 132 feet. Teammate Nate Beals was second. Toro finished third in the discus and fifth in the weight throw.
Just like Robinson-O’Hagan, Ducharme won a pair of events and she also finished second in three events to accrue 1,921 points. Lincoln’s Hayley Chartier finished in the top-three in all five events to claim second with 1,663 points.
Ducharme won the discus with a throw of 96-1.5 and she also won the shot put with a throw of 37-11. She was second in the javelin, 25-pound weight throw and the hammer.
Ducharme’s hammer throw of 145-7 was just over two feet short of Chartier’s winning throw, which exceeded 147-10.
Chartier was second to Ducharme in the weight throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.