Novans grind out win in return to gridiron

WOONSOCKET — Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan was involved in the game’s first defensive play. The Woonsocket High senor also played a pivotal role in the defining stop of the contest.
Wait a second. I thought Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan wasn’t playing football for the Villa Novans this fall. Isn’t he supposed to be gearing up for what figures to be a promising throwing season while also checking out some colleges?
“I’m not a lifter so playing defensive line, it’s bench-pressing the entire game,” explained Robinson-O’Hagan, “but they’re all little brothers to me. I want to teach them. If they mess up on the field … they know my tone. My adrenaline is pumping.
“They didn’t beg me to play. They let me make my own decision,” added Robinson-O’Hagan. “I was indecisive, but once I stepped on the field, I absorbed everything.”
After weeks of hanging around the WHS program, Robinson-O’Hagan rejoined head coach Charlie Bibeault and his crew the week leading into Saturday’s Division I opener (and season opener) against Cranston East.
A prominent figure from Woonsocket’s back-to-back D-II Super Bowl squads from 2018 and 2019, Robinson-O’Hagan set the tone for a stout defensive showing that helped the Novans down the Thunderbolts, 14-9, before a festive atmosphere at Barry Field.
“He had been coming around and I kept saying if he was going to do that, at least help out,” said Bibeault after Woonsocket’s first game that mattered in 668 days. “Each day, he wanted to do a little bit more. One day, he put the pads on to help the line. At the end of that practice, he said he was ready.”
A two-time champion in the boys’ shot put, Robinson-O’Hagan plans to visit three schools in the coming weeks: Cincinnati, Kentucky, and the University of Mississippi. He hopes to decide on where he’ll continue to throw before the annual Thanksgiving game between Woonsocket and Cumberland.
As for football, it’s clear that Villa Novans have a true stud on their hands – the kind that can set the tone for the entire defensive unit. By the second half, Cranston East made it a point to run in the opposite direction of where Robinson-O’Hagan was lined up. Talk about a show of respect.
On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Robinson-O’Hagan knocked the Cranston East ball carrier backward for a one-yard loss. On the next play, he stripped the ball and rumbled 32 yards before getting taken down at the two-yard line. Alas, Woonsocket was also in a giving mood as the home team committed a fumble after having first-and-goal from the two.
Woonsocket regrouped after the turnover to take a 6-0 lead at 7:11 of the first quarter. The Villa Novans are breaking in a new collection of skill players, thus it was a good sign when quarterback Daunte Melton – a sophomore – dropped back and hit fellow 10th grader Jamaury Barr from six yards out.
“I know our young guys can do better and they will,” said Robinson-O’Hagan.
Cranston East’s second turnover of the first quarter was an interception that landed in the waiting hands of Woonsocket senior Davonte Lavallee. Once again, the Novans were in a giving mood after committing a fumble at the Cranston East 15.
After Woonsocket’s defense held serve, Melton looked for his favorite target as Barr broke free for a 49-yard touchdown at 6:19 of the second quarter. Melton was good on the two-point try – a pass to Breillan Roquez – as the home team took a 14-0 lead into halftime.
The shutout was still intact heading into the fourth quarter but that’s when things got a little hairy for the home team. Cranston East started to figure out something in the ground game with Peyton Ginolfi rushing in from four yards out with 10:36 remaining. The Villa Novans appeared to be in trouble after Melton was picked off with 7:38 left, but the defense held serve once again.
Woonsocket appeared to be in a position to run out the clock after taking over on downs with just over two minutes left. In what can only be described as a head-scratching moment, a Woonsocket receiver went backward after hauling in a short pass from Melton. The receiver ended up getting tackled in the end zone with 1:11 on the clock.
The lead now down to five points, Woonsocket was able to summon enough strength to finish the job. On fourth-and-two from the Novan 35 with 23 seconds left, Robinson-O’Hagan shot the gap and caused enough havoc for one of his teammates – Ethan Allaire – to finish the job.
“I play quarterback so I’m good at reading the field and how things work,” said Robinson-O’Hagan. “I tell the guys that when I’m chasing, you have to be there to make the tackle. Ethan listed. He’s one of our key players.”
Now 1-0 in league play, Woonsocket visits East Greenwich next Friday night.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.