Novans’ Houle to take throwing talents to D-II school in Ohio

WOONSOCKET — When his throwing coach, Marc Piette, told Jesse Houle to expect a phone call from a college coach interested in recruiting him, that back in March of 2019, he didn’t believe him.
“I thought he was joking,” stated Houle, now a Woonsocket High senior, “but Piette told me, ‘Really, he’s from Walsh University in Ohio, and he’s going to call you sometime tonight, so be ready.’ That’s when I got nervous. Really nervous. He was my first-ever collegiate phone call.”
Houle says it will also be his last.
The Villa Novan with flowing brown hair and an impish, toothy grin decided just recently, months after that chat during his junior year, to ink a National Letter of Intent to attend the NCAA Division II school in North Canton on a partial ride, and would represent the Cavaliers in the hammer, the weight and the shot put.
“I think I did pretty good with the interview; I know I did better than I thought I would,” he stated. “I’m not really sure what I said; I just listened because I was too excited and impressed to talk.
“The coach – his name is Jeff Jakmides – told me about the school, how big it was, about 2,400 underclassmen, and also about the track program,” he added. “He told me about how it’s run, the practice schedule, how they would help me work around my school schedule so I could practice.
“Honestly, it blew my mind. That’s when I realized how good I could be at the sport. That phone call made me think that I had to take it a lot more seriously if I wanted to eventually throw at the next level. What I liked most about Coach Jakmides was how much he worked with his athletes on strength, conditioning, technique and helping them improve.
“Man, he was so easy to talk to! I thought the program was legit, so I went into my junior outdoor season really pumped up to do well.”
With a more dedicated approach to practice, Houle saw his PRs in the hammer, shot, discus and even javelin skyrocket.
He kept that work ethic over the summer and fall, and his talent continued to grow this past winter during the indoor season, especially in the 25-pound weight toss.
It started at the Northern Division Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy fieldhouse, when he finished fifth overall with a then-best ever heave of 58-3 ½. Not long after, he attended the Class A meet and placed sixth with another PR of 59-8 ¾.
The R.I. State Championships at PCTA on Feb. 15, however, proved to be the gold mine for Houle. He wheeled and uncorked a splendid splat of 64-0 ¾ to crush his previous premier toss and finish ninth overall. And, actually, he “settled” for the same placement at the New England Weight Throw Championships with a “decent” fling of 62-2.
“With that state throw, he was (ranked) 38th in the United States in the weight (among all schoolboys),” Piette noted. “What makes him so special is just his demeanor, how he looks at sports all around. He works super hard, has that old-school mentality of ‘first one in, last one out’ mentality.
“He started to realize his potential during outdoor last season, when he was a junior. That’s when he really buckled down and decided he wanted to throw at the next level. Once he developed that mindset, he went all in. You could tell how serious he was about it.
“It’s true: He reminds you of a California surfer dude kind-of-kid, but he loves throwing,” he continued. “He buckled down and busted his butt. You could see that his junior outdoor season, when he threw a PR of 63 (feet) in the hammer. In indoor this winter, he improved in the weight by 11 feet.
“The kid deserves to throw in college. The throws he had this winter caused the Walsh coaches to take even more notice.”
***
So impressed by the fact the Walsh coaching staff had expressed interest in him, Houle decided – even before that first contact with Jakmides – to look up the school on-line.
“I thought it was pretty cool, the way it looked,” he said. “I really didn’t research a lot of colleges because I had no clue what to compare them to.”
He actually visited the small mid-west campus by himself in early February, and admitted it impressed him even more live and in person.
“Jeff greeted me at the airport and showed me around; right away, I loved it,” he said. “It looked like home; it looked nice, very prestigious. It also looked very religious, but, I mean, it’s a Catholic school, so it should. I’m not really religious, but I liked the fact that it would be there if I needed it.”
Not bad for a young man who, as a middle schooler, seemed interested only in playing football.
“I played football all four years, and we ended up going back-to-back with (Division II) Super Bowl championships,” he said proudly. “I didn’t start track until my sophomore year, and the only reason I joined was because my best friend, David Marszalkowski – we’re Boy Scouts together – kept asking me to join up my freshman year. He kept saying he thought I’d be really good as a thrower.
“He kept bugging me, so I finally did, just in time to get in a full sophomore season,” he added. “I also knew Marc Piette because he had been my middle school phys-ed teacher. He welcomed me with open arms, so that made it easy, too.
“It was really interesting, but – later on – that’s when I realized how good I could be and how much fun it was. One of the reasons I signed up was because I didn’t have anything to do after football (season), and David had told me they lifted weights, so I knew I could stay in shape for football.
“My interest and ability just developed from there. I will say that my most satisfying moment this indoor season came at states, when I threw 64-0 ¾. It had taken me so long to break that 60-foot barrier; I had kept throwing 58-59 feet, so I was on a plateau, and it was driving me insane.
“Once I broke it, man, it was such a relief.”
The only thing Houle is stressed out about now is the question all high school senior athletes are asking themselves: Will we have an outdoor season?
“I sure hope so; I want to keep building on what I did in indoor,” he said. “I’m doing some training on my own right now, throwing my own hammers, and doing some running, resistance bands, using plates for weight lifting. I want to be ready, just in case.
“I don’t know if we’ll have one, though. It’s really tough to say, but it does feel good knowing where I’m going to college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.