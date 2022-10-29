BARRINGTON — Three-game losing streak aside, the Woonsocket High football team can take away several positives from Friday night’s 28-27 overtime loss to Barrington.
For the first time in weeks, the Novans enjoyed an effective day on the ground with the usual suspects and a battering ram of a fresh addition leading the charge. Removing overtime, the defensive unit held the Eagles to one touchdown over the final 25 minutes of regulation after trailing 14-6 at halftime.
Thanks to Westerly rolling to a 42-12 win over South Kingstown, the heartbreaking loss at Victory did not spell curtains on the Novans’ playoff hopes.
They will be either the third or fourth seed on the Division II-B side of the bracket when the playoffs begin next weekend. Despite a tough close to the regular season, the bottom line is that the opportunity to play for a Super Bowl title awaits head coach Charlie Bibeault and his players.
At the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for – to have a shot, and Woonsocket can lay claim to one. Still, the Novans could have made life easier on themselves Friday night and avoided the game coming down to an extra-point try that proved to be the deciding factor in the extra session.
The momentum that was achieved by the defense after Barrington went three-and-out to start the game – Woonsocket’s Trenton Brin and Xavier Luke teamed up on a sack that came on third down – was nullified after the Novans fumbled the ball on their first offensive snap. The turnover was converted into points as junior quarterback Alex McClelland flipped into the end zone to put Barrington up 7-0 at 6:13 of the first quarter.
Woonsocket’s defense appeared on the verge of celebrating another three-and-out after Barrington’s lead was cut to 7-6 in the second quarter. An incomplete pass by McClelland on third-and-11 from the Woonsocket 44-yard line was believed to be followed by an appearance by the home team’s punting unit. Instead, the Eagles were awarded a fresh set of downs after the officials flagged the Woonsocket sideline for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Barrington went on to take advantage with McClelland finding the end zone for the second time in the first half, this time from eight yards out to put the Eagles up eight with 1:33 remaining in the first half. It may have not been allowing points that were the result of turning the ball over, but from Woonsocket’s point of view, the aforementioned penalty featured an all-too-familiar vibe for a program that entered Friday with shutout losses in consecutive weeks.
Unlike the home losses to Portsmouth and Westerly, the Novans dusted themselves off and refused to let the Eagles have their way. Woonsocket responded from the 7-0 deficit with a fourth-down conversion that featured quarterback Dante Melton connecting with Andre Bell for a 21-yard score. The start of the second half saw the visitors compile an 80-yard scoring drive that consumed six minutes, 26 seconds and featured hard runs by Jonathan Peguero and Vicenzo Casieri.
The drive that tied the game at 14-14 was capped on a one-yard touchdown run by Luke with fellow lineman Alex Bonilla serving as a key blocker. After struggling in the red zone against Portsmouth, it was clear the Novans wanted to beef up their rushing attack and feature more size and power in goal-line situations.
“We wanted to play some stronger football,” said Bibeault.
When Melton flipped a short pass and Jamaury Barr saw he had nothing but green real estate in front of him, the Novans found themselves in front at 21-14 with 8:27 remaining in regulation. The scoring pass covered 20 yards.
Barrington’s response to playing from behind was to ride Payton Murphy. The senior running back was a tough customer to bring down – none more so than on the fourth-and-one that Barrington faced from the Woonsocket 34. Murphy quickly broke through the initial line of containment before running to daylight for a score that knotted the game with 6:19 left in the fourth.
Both sides saw opportunities to win the game in regulation fizzle out. Woonsocket set up shop at the Barrington 34 with 1:06 remaining but turned the ball over on downs. Behind Murphy’s ability to rip off big runs, the Eagles lined up for a 42-yard field goal that fell just short with nine-tenths of a second on the clock.
“We were in a prevent defense,” said Bibeault when asked about the Eagles positioning themselves for a game-winning kick, “but prevent defense prevents you from winning.”
The Novans (3-3, Division II-B) possessed the ball first in OT and opted to revisit a formula from earlier in the game that figures to give opponents something else to be concerned with. On fourth-and-goal from the one, Woonsocket turned to Luke as the senior collected his second score of the game. The extra-point try was blocked, a key development that came into sharper focus after Murphy collected his second score of the game – a three-yard rush that tied the game at 27-27.
After coming close to winning the game in regulation, Barrington kicker Clinton Hopkins made the most of his second chance to be the walk-off hero. Hopkins was able to move a little closer after the Novans were flagged for offsides. As his PAT tried sailed through the uprights, the Eagles (3-3, Division II-B) swarmed the field to celebrate.
For Woonsocket, it’s now on to the playoffs. At the end of the day, all you can ask for is an opportunity to compete for a title and this team has one.
NS/MSC PUTS UP FIGHT
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op team gave the team that will be the top seed on the Division III-A side of the bracket a run for its money but Middletown featured a few more answers in a 48-28 victory for the Islanders on Friday night.
The home team trailed 21-14 at halftime. First-half scores were provided by T.J. Smith, who ran back a punt, and quarterback Cole Vowels, who had a rushing score. Vowels found the end zone on the ground again in the second half and also completed a scoring strike to Aiden Lariveire.
The co-op team received interceptions from Isaiah Chauvin and Zack Kerrigan. Middletown heads to the playoffs with a 6-1 record in league play while NSMSC wraps up D-III play at 1-6.
