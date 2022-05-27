FOSTER – The goal of playing one and only one inning was met. The Woonsocket High baseball also departed the Ponaganset High campus as champions of the Division II-A subdivision, a perk that meant a first-round playoff bye.
How the Villa Novans arrived at their 6-5 win over the Chieftains on Friday afternoon … let’s just say there were quite a few moving pieces during the roughly 30 minutes to settle the resumption of a contest that was re-started in the seventh inning.
It was a game that meant everything for Woonsocket and nothing for Ponaganset. Still, it’s not like the Chieftains – already firmly locked in as the No. 5 seed on the II-A side – rolled over and allowed senior Miguel Laboy, Jaden Violette, and the rest of Novans to breeze-in and breeze-out without having to break a sweat.
Ponaganset had the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position with two down in the seventh when Violette fired a fastball on a 3-2 count. It went in the books as a swinging strike. A hairy situation had officially been extinguished as it was officially game-on as far as the Novans celebrating the program’s best regular-season finish since 2012.
“This program was dead when I took it over. We had to do a total rebuild,” said Woonsocket head coach Tommy Brien, now in his fourth season at the helm. “It’s been fulfilling for the entire coaching staff.
“We all bring a different piece. Those kids can walk down the hallway with pride.”
The first six innings took place on April 8 with Woonsocket (14-4) and Ponaganset (9-9) needing to suspend play due to darkness and the game tied at 3-3. Violette – the Novans’ ace – was the pitcher of record when the action was halted. He took the mound in the bottom of the seventh on Friday with a three-run cushion thanks in large part to Laboy, who singled up the middle to score two runs.
Laboy found himself in an RBI situation after junior Andreas Lopez led off the frame with a booming triple and Misael Laboy reached on a walk
“We go into every game the same way. We want to keep things composed and keep our focus on the game,” said Miguel Laboy. “Some of the guys like to pitch around me but I wanted to come up big for my team.”
A well-executed squeeze play by senior Shane Perrico brought the inning’s third run for Woonsocket. The focus then shifted to Violette. The righthander opened the home portion of the seventh with a strikeout before Ponaganset struck for back-to-back singles courtesy of Spencer DiGiulio and Dylan Mourao.
Defense for the Novans became an issue after a dropped fly ball in center field allowed for one run to score. Some indecisiveness in the field made it a one-run game with one out. A fielder’s choice resulted in the second out of the seventh, but Violette was still required to walk the tightrope.
The ace pitcher for the Novans got ahead 1-2 before missing on two straight pitches. With the tension rising, Violette turned his fastball and produced a swing-and-a-miss.
“We were able to close out the game,” said Miguel Laboy.
The Novans took the field Friday sans a few key players on Friday due to prom commitments. Brien adjusted by moving several players to positions they typically don’t play. Everything proved to work out for the newly crowned division champs, who will face the winner of the Ponaganset-Narragansett playoff game.
“We’ll try to line up some scrimmages to keep everyone in tip-top shape,” said Brien, who was successful in securing the ball that served as the final out.
