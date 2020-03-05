NORTH SCITUATE — Immediately following her team’s Division III semifinal inside the Ponaganset High gymnasium on Thursday night, Woonsocket High junior forward Erinee Agyemang had just been treated by a trainer, but the pain hadn’t subsided.
“Ow, my pinkie,” she exclaimed, as she removed ice from the red, semi-swollen wound. “I don’t know how I did it, except maybe when I was chasing the ball out of bounds.”
When someone asked her how much it hurt after her Villa Novans had survived a thrilling 47-40 victory over seventh-seeded Pilgrim, she grinned, “You know, you say that, and it doesn’t hurt anymore!”
With the triumph, the third-ranked Villa Novams earned a berth in the state D-III championship game slated for high noon Sunday at Rhode Island College.
Their foe will be fifth-seeded Mount Pleasant, which blasted top-ranked Burrillville, 57-38, in the first semifinal.
The Patriots had chiseled the WHS lead from 10 to five in the final 1:03 of regulation, but two turnovers down the stretch sealed it for the Novans.
“When they came back late, I just told my team to keep the pace up, that this was our game,” offered Agyemang after the game, one in which she contributed 10 points. “We came in wanting to win the whole thing this year, and we couldn’t do that without winning this one.”
Noted junior captain Tianna Carpentier: “We had to keep up our momentum and energy, especially when they tried to take it away from us. Now we’re going to the final.”
Woonsocket coach Mike Cahill indicated this will be Woonsocket’s first girls’ state final since 2011, and that this group truly deserves it.
“We played hard for virtually the whole game,” he said. “Oh, it was an ugly game with a lot of turnovers (31 total in the second half alone), and the refs a lot go on both sides, but we just made the plays when we had to. Defense won that game for us, no question about that.”
Freshmen Nevaeh Caro and Isabella Mencarini shared the team high in points with 11, while junior captain Abbie Desjardin planted six, classmate Taylor Tempest five and fellow 11th grader Mechayla Hill four.
For the Pats, senior Nadine Ogni finished with 14, junior Kelsey Burr and Hannah French six each and Alysia Medeiros four.
It appeared early on that the Novans would run away with it, as they built a 9-0 cushion at the start and didn’t allow the Pats their first field goal until there was only about 90 seconds left before intermission. Pilgrim, however, caught fire fast, as they cut it to 23-9 at the half.
Thanks to Ogni’s 3-pointers with 13:40 left in the contest, Pilgrim actually knifed the deficit to 25-16, and a Medeiros foul shot cut it to 25-17 exactly 1:48 later.
The Novans nevertheless responded in style. With 11:41 on the clock, Hill landed a turnaround hook, Mencarini a coast-to-coast layup and Caro a pair from the charity stripe to ignite what became an 11-1 flurry in the span of 3:54.
In fact, courtesy of back-to-back trifectas from Taylor and Desjardin, the Novans exploded to a 36-18 cushion with 8:08 remaining in regulation.
They, however, weathered whatever the Pats had left.
**
PILGRIM (40) – Tatyana Boiano 0 1-4 1, Jillian Woods 1 0-0 3, Sara Langevin 1 0-0 2, Hannah French 3 0-1 6, Tara O’Connor 1 0-0 2, Gianna Ramos 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Burr 1 3-5 6, Alysia Medeiros 1 1-2 4, Nadine Ogni 2 9-14 14; totals 11 14-26 40.
WOONSOCKET (47) – Erinee Agyemang 3 1-3 10, Nevaeh Caro 3 2-9 11, Isabell Mencarini 4 3-10 11, Mechayla Hill 2 0-0 4, Taylor Tempest 1 2-4 5, Abbie Desjardin 2 0-0 6, Peyton Cahill 0 0-0 0, Tianna Carpentier 0 0-0 0, D’Anna Botelho 0 0-0 0; totals 16 8-26 47.
Three-point field goals: Woods, Burr, Medeiros, Ogni, Agyemang 3, Caro, Tempest, Desjardin 2.
Halftime: Woonsocket, 23-9.
