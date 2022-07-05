NS football investigation still open

An update into the investigation concerning the alleged hazing activity involving members of the North Smithfield varsity football team was provided by Superintendent Michael St. Jean during last Thursday’s School Committee meeting and distributed to parents in email form the following day.
St. Jean’s remarks hinted that the multi-agency investigation remains open and that some time may pass before a resolution is reached. North Smithfield is conducting its own investigation that’s independent of the town’s police department, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF). The decision to suspend all football-related team activities also effects those athletes who play another interscholastic sport in the district besides football.
“We do not yet know how many football players may have been involved, which is why we are erring on the side of caution with this suspension until law enforcement completes their thorough investigation. This difficult decision was made with the safety of students as our top priority. Once the investigation is complete, we will reassess this decision,” St. Jean wrote.
“I know that this is a difficult situation and that our parents and students want more information. At this time, we must allow law enforcement to do their job and conduct a thorough investigation. I will provide the School Committee and our entire school community with additional information at appropriate times moving forward. But, please understand that my ability to comment during ongoing investigations is limited.”
An investigation was launched on June 20 after the School Department learned of hazing activity involving football players that took place during the 2021-22 school year. North Smithfield co-ops with Mount St. Charles. MSC President Alan Tenreiro confirmed that no Mountie football players were involved.
“I want to conclude by again reiterating and reinforcing that our number-one priority is protecting the health and safety of our students,” noted St. Jean, who in his remarks to both the School Committee and to parents stated that efforts by the school district that include additional training and “more robust policy and protocols to address these types of conduct” will be announced in the near future.
