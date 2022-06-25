NORTH SMITHFIELD – An investigation has been launched into what has been described as “serious” hazing allegations involving players on the 2021-22 North Smithfield football team that co-ops with Mount St. Charles.
For now, all football-related activities have been placed on hold.
“Given the serious nature of the allegations made and the possibility that members of the football team violated our anti-hazing policy, all football team practices, workouts, and games have been suspended until further notice,” was what North Smithfield Superintendent Michael St. Jean wrote as part of a seven-paragraph email that was distributed to parents on Friday.
The wheels for an investigation were set in motion last Monday (June 20) when information was received by the school department about hazing that took place during this past high school football season. St. Jean wrote that North Smithfield schools, “immediately contacted the North Smithfield Police Department, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, and the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth & Families to report the allegations.”
Besides investigations being conducted by law enforcement agencies, North Smithfield Public Schools plans to stage its own investigation.
“We have directed the school district’s attorney to begin the process of engaging the services of an outside, independent firm to conduct a thorough investigation, the results of which will be made public upon completion,” St. Jean wrote. “I want to assure you and reinforce that our school district takes any allegations of hazing, bullying, or other misconduct extremely seriously. That is why we have taken these actions.”
The 2021 North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op football team posted a 1-5 record against Division III competition.
The program was led by first-year head coach Jeff Paiva, who was promoted after serving as an assistant under previous head coach Wes Pennington.
The Northmen/Mounties were scheduled to open the 2022 season with a non-league home game against Ponaganset that’s scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 9-10. The program’s Division III opener is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 16-17 at Lincoln.
Mount St. Charles began participating in a football co-op with North Smithfield in 2016. The two schools combined to capture the 2019 Division IV Super Bowl.
A Mount St. Charles official confirmed Saturday that the school is aware of the investigation. The story was first reported by Northern Rhode Island News On the Web.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
