PROVIDENCE – With no spectators rooting on from the upper level of the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, indoor track meets this winter have resembled a trip to church. In other words, it’s quiet time of the highest order.
For a refreshing change of pace, Woonsocket High junior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan stepped into the circle with cheers and soft claps from fellow track participants. For a moment, the enthusiasm that’s usually bursting at the seams during the R.I. Indoor Track & Field Championships could be felt.
The noise decibel picked up considerably as Robinson-O’Hagan prepared to contort his body. With those on hand providing him with a jolt of energy, he unleashed a heave that cleared an important benchmark when referencing the shot put.
His final attempt on Saturday proved to be his best one – 60 feet, three-quarters of an inch – as Robinson-O’Hagan became a first-time state champion. It was clear he was appreciative of so many folks on hand understanding the moment and throwing their support behind him.
“It gave me more of a boost. I’ve missed [not having the spark that’s usually provided by fans]. The other throws were shorter, but since everyone was clapping, my adrenaline started pumping,” said Robinson-O’Hagan. “The little bit extra excitement got me to throw 60 feet.”
Offered Woonsocket head coach Marc Piette, “The state meet is usually packed … constant energy. All the meets this year have resembled a ghost town. You have to self-motivate, but sometimes, you need a little bit of a pop. The shot put can be tough when you don’t have that adrenaline.”
The end result was a sense of mission accomplished for someone who came in as the top seed in the boys’ shot put, yet Robinson-O’Hagan’s day didn’t get off to a smooth start. Each of his first two attempts resulted in fouls.
“I usually don’t worry too much when I foul. I’m just worried about the next throw. Just move on,” said Robinson-O’Hagan.
A year ago at the state meet, Robinson-O’Hagan finished in the runner-up spot in the shot put with a then personal-best toss of 57-6½. He was expected to take home the 2021 title by a comfortable margin and that’s exactly what happened. South Kingstown junior Ryan Hazard followed Robinson-O’Hagan (55-2).
“It feels good. Last year, I came up short. Very excited to win this year,” said Robinson-O’Hagan.
Robinson-O’Hagan’s victory was supposed to cap off what was anticipated to be a banner day for Woonsocket’s dynamic throwing duo. Instead, Bishop Hendricken senior John Fay crashed the party in the 20-pound weight throw.
Naturally, there was a part of Logan Coles that was disappointed. The Woonsocket High senior entered Saturday’s state meet as the clear-cut favorite to capture first in weight. Fouls on his first, fifth, and sixth attempts placed even more of a premium to deliver that one perfect throw. Ultimately, Coles was forced to settle for second as Fay took home the crown (74-9½).
The mark registered by the University of Kentucky-bound Coles – 73 feet, six inches – was more than four feet shorter than what he turned in at last week’s Last Chance Qualifier. As for Robinson-O’Hagan, he too saw a dip on his way to placing third in the weight (72-7).
“We haven’t been able to throw outside in weeks,” said Piette. “We’ve done pretty well off of drills and 30 percent of throws inside, but maybe this was the week that it caught up to us. I don’t know.”
Pushing his own results in the weight throw to the side, Coles was thrilled to see Robinson-O’Hagan take home the gold.
“There’s so many accolades I can give him right now,” said Coles. “He’s not even close to being done.”
***
Placing first in the 55-meter hurdles, Aiden Beauchemin made history as the senior became the first North Smithfield trackster to win an individual state title. The top seed going into the event, Beauchemin was the only participant in the final heat to post a time of sub-eight seconds (7.96).
“In my vision, I saw [Bishop Hendricken’s Luke Mead] and my teammate [North Smithfield junior Raymond Marsella] on my butt. I kicked it into next gear and managed to finish,” said Beauchemin who succeeded in filing away the memory of DQ’ing at the Last Chance meet.
“I was a little nervous, but I also worked extremely hard this week on block starts. That helped my time out a lot,” said Beauchemin.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
