CUMBERLAND — North Smithfield senior Nathan Masi has participated in four cross-country meets this fall.
He’s now 4-for-4 when it comes to crossing the finish line ahead of the rest of the pack.
Masi’s latest victory took place on Monday afternoon at The Monastery, a 3.1-mile course that featured a nice back-and-forth exchange with Cumberland’s Mitchell Dailey. Fortunately for Masi, he was able to dig deep and summon just a little something extra as he made his final approach.
“I knew Mitchell was going to go out hard but I wanted to stay as conservative as I could and not waste too much energy during the first half of the race,” said Masi. “It was hot out and I wanted to have enough energy to make a kick at the end.
“As I was coming in, I noticed that I had a pretty big gap. That allowed me to feel pretty comfortable.”
Masi was clocked at 16:34 while Dailey came in at 16:47. As he spoke about his latest triumph, Masi reflected back on his freshman year when his modest goal was to finish under 20 minutes.
“Last year as a junior, I won only one dual meet. Now I’ve won three this season. Hard work definitely pays off,” he said. “This summer, I kind of figured out what works [in terms of training]. I started out at 30 miles per week and gradually built my way up to 60 miles per week. I’ve been right around there since reaching 60.”
“When you see all that hard work pay dividends, you’re just so proud,” said North Smithfield coach Gary Seal. “He knows strategy because he’s a smart runner. He’s also stronger from a mental standpoint, which is a big deal in running. Everyone thinks you can go out there, run three miles, and be the quickest person out there. That’s not how it works. It’s about being mentally tough and Nathan is.”
Next Monday is the season’s fourth and final dual meet of the regular season. It would be a major accomplishment if Masi succeeds in making it five wins in five races, but he doesn’t want to look too far ahead. The Northmen will be at Warwick’s Goddard Park on Saturday for the Ocean State Invitational.
In the team standings, Cumberland cruised to victories over North Smithfield, Blackstone Valley Prep, Woonsocket, and Burrillville. Dominic Savastano was Burrillville’s top finisher (sixth, 18:01) while Woonsocket’s top point getter was Drew Paskanik (eighth, 18:19).
The Cumberland boys will travel to New York on Saturday for the Bowdoin Classic.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
BOYS
Team scores
Cumberland 15, Blackstone Valley Prep 50
Cumberland 23, Burrillville 43
Cumberland 16, Woonsocket 47
Cumberland 20, North Smithfield 43
Burrillville 20, North Smithfield 47
Burrillville 15, Blackstone Valley Prep 50
Burrillville 18, Woonsocket 44
North Smithfield 15, Blackstone Valley Prep 50
Woonsocket 15, Blackstone Valley Prep 50
North Smithfield 25, Woonsocket 34
Local placements
1. Nathan Masi (NS) 16:34; 2. Mitchell Dailey (CUMB) 16:47; 3. Jorge Rocha (CUMB) 17:34; 4. John Walker (CUMB) 17:38; 5. Brendan Johnson (CUMB) 17:45; 6. Dominic Savastano (BURR) 18:01; 7. Jake Gilson (CUMB) 18:15; 8. Drew Paskanik (WOON) 18:19; 9. Lucas Raimond (BURR) 18:20; 10. Cole McCue (CUMB) 18:29; 11. Will Henson (CUMB) 18:37; 12. Anderson Jacinto (CUMB) 18:55; 13. Jeb Gilson (CUMB) 18:58; 14. Matt Piccione (CUMB) 19:01; 15. Connor Enesvedt (CUMB) 19:02; 16. Sam Kucal (CUMB) 19:05; 17. Collin Boisvert (BURR) 19:11; 18. Garrett Dailey (BURR) 19:33; 19. Seth Boulet (BURR) 19:34; 20. Jake Trimble (BURR) 19:43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.