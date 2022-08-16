NORTH SMITHFIELD – “Happy to be out here,” was what North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles football head coach Jeff Paiva proclaimed under the bright lights of Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday night.
Paiva’s words came as his team practiced and were stated not long after North Smithfield Superintendent Michael St. Jean released a six-paragraph statement regarding the hazing allegations surrounding the football program as part of Tuesday’s School Committee meeting. Earlier that same day, the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha confirmed the investigation that was launched on June 21 when the school department passed along information concerning alleged activities that took place this past spring remains open.
“We ask for your continued patience as this important work continues, and we take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of every student,” said St. Jean. “I recognize this has been a stressful time, and a time of uncertainty, for many football players and their families, particularly for our players who always demonstrate appropriate and responsible conduct. This has been a very delicate situation and assure you that each decision we have made – and vetted in partnership with North Smithfield Police and the Attorney General – has come with safety as the primary consideration.”
Meanwhile, Paiva and his coaching staff are catching up with a group of players who weren’t allowed to practice collectively during the summer due to the ongoing investigation. The Northmen/Mounties had 29 players in attendance Tuesday night. Paiva is optimistic that a boost to the mid-30s will occur by week’s end.
Further proof that it’s mostly back to normal for NSMSC came with Paiva confirming that his team has a joint practice with West Warwick scheduled for next Thursday night. Two days, later the Northmen/Mounties will participate in a three-team scrimmage that also includes Central Falls and Smithfield.
Until someone says differently, NSMSC is gearing up to be a full-blown participant for the 2022 season that will see them compete in Division III.
“We’ve looked forward to being back out here,” said Paiva.
Neronha said that over 30 adults and children were interviewed by North Smithfield police. For the first time since the onset of the investigation, details have emerged regarding the alleged hazing activities.
“This conduct included older team members holding younger team members and/or prospective team members down and making apparent physical contact with them, including in the buttocks and other sensitive areas,” wrote the Attorney General’s office. “Whether this plainly inappropriate conduct rises to the level of criminal misconduct, and whether criminal charges are possible if it does, remains undetermined at this time given the unwillingness to date of any team member or prospective member to come forward to describe precisely the physical contact that they were subjected to and make a criminal complaint to the police or to this Office.”
