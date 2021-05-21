NS's Raskob graduates RIC a winner

With one powerful stroke after another, Hailey Raskob was able to accumulate plenty of memories and moments during her four-year run as a member of the Rhode Island College women’s tennis program.
Get ready for your jaw to hit the ground upon asking the North Smithfield High alumna to reflect on the match that provided the most thrills. Spoiler: it wasn’t one of the countless wins generated by Raskob during a splendid college career that authored the final chapter last Saturday.
Come to think of it, it didn’t enter the books as a loss, either.
Setting the stage, Raskob was grinding away in her No. 3 singles match against Stephanie Taylor of Emory University. It was second-round action of the NCAA Division III Tournament. The location was Peachtree Crossing, Ga. The match against Taylor was halted during the second set after Emory racked up the necessary five wins in the other matches to achieve victory status.
Raskob trailed 6-0, 3-0 when Emory University was declared the victor. Therefore, neither a winner nor a loser was officially declared. Reflecting on her battle against Taylor, it was clear that Raskob was able to conclude her time with the Anchorwomen in a fashion where she put a cherry on top of the sundae.
“That was my favorite match throughout college. It was so much fun to play against someone incredible. Plus, I got to play on the most beautiful court I’ve ever played on,” said Raskob when reached Friday. “I felt I was starting to play more up to her level. Not enough to win or anything, but more than what I would normally do.
“There was no stress because it was the last time,” she added. “It was great.”
***
The curtain has been lowered with Raskob experiencing defeat only three times during her incredible ride with the Anchormen. Save for her freshman season, she earned double-duty status as a singles and doubles player en route to earning 73 wins. It’s a hefty sum that translated to numerous individual accolades as well as a seemingly endless reservoir of team success.
As a singles competitor, Raskob achieved a program-tying 54 wins while tasting defeat just twice. To say she was able to carry out some preordained prophecy would be the furthest thing from the truth. You could say that Raskob understood the importance of maintaining a level-headed approach.
“When I started at RIC, I had no expectations. I was an incoming freshman and didn’t know where I was going to rank in terms of the team that was already in place,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen, but in my head, I always had the idea that I didn’t want to lose. That was a huge part of growing as a tennis player. I never wanted to set the expectation that it was okay to lose.”
Producing wins by the bushel enabled Raskob to have a front-row seat of a dominant display of tennis prowess. Rhode Island College finished as Little East Conference champions during each of her four years. It’s a distinction that meant more to Raskob than being named to the 2021 All-LEC First Team (in both singles and doubles) or taking home the Most Outstanding Player honor of the 2018 conference championship when she was a sophomore.
“It was definitely nice not to lose any of the championships,” said Raskob. “Each one of the teams over the past four years, they’ve all had the fortune of being deep. I never had any doubts in my mind that we wouldn’t do well, but it’s exciting to have four rings and be able to celebrate with my team.”
One would think that Raskob’s place within the RIC tennis structure was secure. Each year, she went in with the mindset that she needed to hold off challenges from players that happened to be her teammates.
By standing her ground, Raskob climbled up the ladder. As a freshman, she was the Anchorwomen’s option at No. 5 singles. Fast forward to the just-completed season. As a senior, she played five matches at No. 2 singles and three matches at No. 3 singles.
“As I freshman, I was happy no matter where I played. Over the years going forward, I made sure to keep up with training and didn’t drop down from where I started in college,” said Raskob. “Year-after-year, my goal was to keep on improving which personally I think I did. The toughest competition was going to be between my teammates because they’re great players.”
They’re also players who like Raskob came to RIC after careers in the R.I. Interscholastic League. Of the eight players on this year’s RIC roster, seven hail from the Ocean State.
“We all had a familiarity with each other,” said Raskob.
***
The 22-year-old with an undergraduate degree in general management is set to turn her attention to the real world. Next month, Raskob starts a full-time job at Navigant Credit Union. Come late August, she’ll begin a two-year MBA program at Bryant University.
“I won’t be leaving the game completely. I still plan to play recreationally or with friends,” said Raskob. “In terms of collegiately, I won’t be participating any more.”
That last response was to a question about whether Raskob planned to exercise the extra year of eligibility that all student-athletes were afforded through the NCAA’s response to COVID-19.
Asked if she could see herself in a position to someday give back to tennis by becoming a coach, Raskob quickly answered in the affirmative. A few years ago, she laid down some coaching roots through involvement with the youth tennis program in North Smithfield as well as at Rally Point Racquet Club, located in Smithfield.
“Being able to help people grow in the game … it’s great if you can improve at the game itself, but in terms of confidence and self-esteem, it’s definitely rewarding,” she said. “When I started in college, I was a very quiet keep-to-myself type of person. Now, I feel I can speak for myself. Little accomplishments like that mean a lot. I feel I can help someone in that aspect … to become more confident.”
