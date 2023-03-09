NUMBERS GAME: Henton proud of way Hopkins has carried on tradition of wearing No. 23 jersey for the Friars

PROVIDENCE – LaDontae Henton donned the No. 23 jersey during his standout playing career at Providence College.
Seven years elapsed before that particular number was dusted off and featured by a Friar basketball player in an actual game. When the two digits finally reappeared courtesy of Bryce Hopkins, Henton’s status as a member of Ed Cooley’s coaching staff enabled him to be present for an unofficial passing-of-the-torch moment.
Understandably, Henton made Hopkins aware of the responsibility concerning sharing a link over the same uniform number. When you talk about the top talents to come through PC during the Cooley era, the fact that Henton finished his Friar career with 2,000-plus points and pulled down 1,000-plus rebounds makes him tip-of-the-tongue material.
“You’ve got to live up to it … big shoes to fill,” Henton told the Call/Times.
After some playful ribbing, Hopkins told Henton not to worry. He will live up to wearing No. 23 for Providence.
“I’m honored to have someone like Bryce wear my jersey. He knows I wore No. 23. He wants to live up to the hype behind the number … the bravado it brings,” said Henton. “He’s been doing a great job so far. I’m so proud of him.”
The pairing of a coach and the star player on this year’s PC squad stretches beyond sharing the same number. Henton was an inside/outside scorer who was always counted upon to pull down his quota of rebounds. The same description applies to Hopkins, who ranks fourth in the Big East in scoring (16.1 ppg) and second in rebounding (8.3).
“I think he fits Providence College. I think he fits what Coach Cooley does, especially with the hybrid guys … his toughness and ability to rebound,” said Henton. “He’s a big-time scorer and a big-time athlete. I wouldn’t have it any other way [as far as a Friar player sporting No. 23].
“He has a lot of my skill set – even more in some ways. He can probably put the ball on the floor better than me. I probably can do some things better than him, but he’s a really good basketball player,” added Henton. “When it’s all said and done, he’ll be playing this game at the highest level.”
As someone who can quote chapter-and-verse from the Friar manual concerning the expectations that Cooley has for his players, Henton says he’s covered a lot of ground through multiple conversations with PC’s modern-day answer to a star player wearing No. 23.
“There are going to be ups and downs. I talk to Bryce about that all the time. You’ve got to learn from the losses and keep persevering,” said Henton, whose official title with the Friars is Associate Director of Player Development, Scouting/Recruiting Coordinator. “If you play that position [the hybrid four-spot] for Coach Cooley, all you have to do is play your heart out and have some skill. That’s going to put you in position to have success. I was perfect for it and Bryce is perfect for it now.”
The importance of the elements that allowed Henton to flourish with the Friars – namely leadership and toughness – have been conveyed to Hopkins.
“He’s growing and getting better at it,” said Henton. “I think the world of Bryce Hopkins. I think the world is in his hands. He’s going to take advantage of it. I believe that he’s a hard worker. Over time, he’s going to be a great leader for us. He lives in the gym. Before practice, he’s getting shots up. After practice, he’s still working just as hard. He wants to be great at basketball and that’s what I love about him.
“It’s an easy transition if you have the edginess that Coach Cooley asks of you … the leadership skills, the toughness. It can set you up for success at Providence College,” Henton delved further. “He’s a big-time competitor. He does have a toughness about him and that’s what makes him great.”
The bond between Henton and Hopkins reached another level when the latter was named First Team All-Big East with an asterisk – he was a unanimous selection. Henton’s senior year at Providence (2015) featured a spot on the Big East’s First Team.
“He deserved to be on the first team. He’s one of the better hybrid wings in our league. We ask him to do a lot … rebound and put the ball in the hoop inside and outside. He deserves everything he gets. He’s won us some big games this season,” said Henton. “First Team All-Big East … that says a lot about his game as a sophomore.
Judging by Henton’s extensive praise, it’s fair to say Hopkins has lived up to the number embroidered on the back of his jersey.
“He’s doing his part by playing well and representing that 2-3,” said Henton.
