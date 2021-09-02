WOONSOCKET — Every time Micah Berger took the ice, he knew he could count on Cam O’Neill skating the opposite wing. The Maryland natives started playing hockey together as 9-year-olds and they developed into elite bantam players for Team Maryland.
But when it came time to play midget hockey, the talented wingers went their separate ways. Berger left to play for the Florida Alliance U16 team, while O’Neill enrolled at Mount St. Charles and immediately developed into one of the top players for the fledgling Academy U15 team.
After two years apart, the Maryland kids are back together thanks to a confluence of events. U18 coach Matt Plante needed to a replacement for talented winger Tomas Trunda, who joined the USHL’s Omaha Lancers, and Berger was looking for a program where he could win a USA Hockey National title.
It just so happened that place was in Woonsocket with a familiar face.
“He’s one of my best friends growing up and we train together and I’ve known him since we were about nine or 10-years old,” Berger said after Tuesday afternoon’s practice at Adelard Arena. “We were on the same line for about six years, so it’s kind of weird that we came back together again here. I’m fortunate with how it worked out. He just told me ‘Let’s try to run it back.’
“We had great success and put up a lot of points in Maryland, so having the opportunity to start the year off on the same line is great because we already have a connection.”
O’Neill, who is entering his senior year at Mount and is in his third year with the program, reached out to Berger a few times over the last two years that coming to Woonsocket would be the best place to develop as a player and compete for district and national titles.
“The past couple of years I’ve been asking him to come and telling him what it’s like and I think all of last year I was reaching out to him,” said O’Neill, who was the top scorer on a U16 team that won the New England district title. “When I found out he was touring the facilities, I was so happy because I know how good a player he is and how much fun we had playing together growing up.”
Berger is on his fourth team in the last four seasons and all he’s done for Team Maryland, Florida Alliance and the New Jersey Rockets is score goals and win games. In the 2017-18 season, Berger produced a team-high 39 goals and 66 points for Team Maryland, while O’Neill led the squad with 30 assists and was second with 57 points.
Berger then joined Florida Alliance and in a bit of symmetry, his squad defeated Devin Rask’s U16 team twice in the program’s first tournament in New Hampshire over Labor Day weekend in 2019. Berger racked up 18 goals in just 15 games for the Alliance before heading off to the Rockets last season.
While the Academy teams struggled to schedule games during the pandemic, the Rockets were the busiest team in the nation and Berger was busy scoring goals. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound winger scored a team-high 39 goals and was third with 65 points for a squad that lost in the quarterfinals at USA Hockey Nationals.
Nearly everyone on this season’s U18 team was in St. Louis last season and experienced heartbreak, which is why Berger has a simple reason for being in Woonsocket.
“This is obviously a top-tier program,” Berger said. “Everyone has good things to say about coach Plante and he’s the best in the business – the best youth hockey coach out there. I came here to win a national championship, that’s my goal to win a U18 national championship. For me personally, I also want to become a more well-rounded player and move on to college and pro hockey.”
Plante believes he has a pair of elite scoring lines with returning U18 standouts Zach Aben and Ryan O’Connell anchoring one line, but the line of O’Neill, Dartmouth commit Jason Stefanek and Berger could give Plante that dominant scoring line he had two seasons ago. Trunda was an elite finisher on the wing last season, but Plante believes Berger can add a different element to the line.
“We expect Micah to have an immediate impact,” Plante said. “We’re going to start with him on that line and he’ll give us scoring. He has really good hockey IQ and he has the potential to make an impact in every situation, but the big thing he’s going to give us is scoring. He’s different than Tomas because Tomas had those dynamic hands, but Micah is going to make plays in high-traffic areas and is going to do good things because of his hockey IQ. He has great vision and a great release. That line will not miss a beat.”
For his part, Berger isn’t trying to replace Trunda, he just wants to continue to do what’s been successful at every youth hockey stop and it starts with building a rapport not only with O’Neill, but the line’s center, Stefanek.
“I’ve played with Cam and talked with Jason and I feel like I can bring more size to the line and get down low [in dirty areas],” Berger said. “I also feel like I can add some scoring with my shot. I’ve only been here for three days and I already feel part of a family and like I know everyone.”
Berger, who is being heavily recruited by a National Collegiate Hockey Conference powerhouse, is impressed by O’Neill development since they last played together as 14-year-olds. O’Neill produced team highs in goals (24), assists (33) and points (57) for last season’s U16 team that won the district title, but suffered three close defeats at nationals.
“He’s gotten a lot bigger and a lot stronger since I last played with him,” Berger said. “He’s probably the strongest kid on the team in the weight room. The big thing is his mind has always been top tier and he’s really evolved his game where he’s creating a lot more on his own. Back when we played I feel like it was a lot more back-door passes, but now I see him going through guys a lot more and creating more on his own. That’s only going to help this line.”
Berger has a couple of other former teammates he’s reunited with because the team’s two goalies, Jack Spicer and Pete Sterling, also suited up for Team Maryland during their bantam days. Former Mount student and Cornell commit Ben Robertson, who left to play with Trunda on the Omaha Lancers, also played for Team Maryland.
Berger will get the chance to score his first goals at Adelard Arena this weekend when the U18 team closes out quadruple-headers on Saturday and Sunday against Boston Hockey Academy. Both games are set to start at 4:45 p.m.
