WOONSOCKET — This time, Cumberland senior forward Christian Oliveira could celebrate scoring a hat trick.
Just two days after netting a hat trick in a one-goal defeat to second-place La Salle, Oliveira found the scoresheet three times Saturday night against struggling Moses Brown. But unlike Thursday night, Oliveira had some help, as Jaime Robbins scored twice on senior night in a 9-1 mauling of the Quakers at Adelard Arena.
“This was very important after we played a good game last time against La Salle,” said Oliveira, who now leads the Clippers with 16 league goals. “It feels good to win this game and win by a good amount. Really good job by all the seniors, including Colin Railey, who popped one in. It was a great feeling for all of us seniors to see him do that.”
“This was a really good response from the boys and everyone in the locker room knew we could do that,” Robbins said. “We took the good things we did in that last La Salle game and brought it out here tonight and we showed it on the scoreboard. We said tonight we wanted to have an on-time start because we haven't been doing that lately.”
Cumberland (9-4-1 Division I) is battling Warwick co-op for the No. 3 seed, which would likely setup a semifinal showdown with La Salle. With the Titans' 2-1 defeat to La Salle Saturday night, the Clippers can secure the No. 3 seed with victories over Smithfield in their final two games of the season.
The Clippers host the Sentinels at Rhode Island Sports Center Tuesday afternoon at 12:30 and then finish the regular season at Smithfield Municipal Friday night. The Sentinels are battling for home-ice advantage in the single-elimination preliminary round.
“It's playoff hockey these next two games,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said. “They're going to need the win and they're trying to get as far up as they can. For us, this game was all about moving on from a tough one against La Salle and we needed to win. I'm proud of them because they all played well from top to bottom.”
Moses Brown (1-9-4 Division I) isn't going to the playoffs after reaching last season's state semifinal. The Quakers received a power-play goal from Will Carosl 7 minutes, 38 seconds into the second period to cut Cumberland's lead to 3-1.
The Clippers, who never led in their two-game set with the Rams, grabbed the lead for good with 8:38 left in the first period on an unassisted power-play goal by senior defenseman Jacob Lopes. After good work from linemate Troy Senn and freshman Dylan Skurka, Robbins netted the game-winner with 2:41 left in the first.
Oliveira scored his 14th goal of the season two minutes into the second period when Sammy Lopes and Robbins created a power-play chance for the senior to finish.
“It's such a surreal feeling to score three goals against La Salle and three goals on senior night against Moses Brown,” Oliveira said. “What I like from us right now is the way we're fighting every game to create chances. We're moving the puck well and always following what coach says.”
Carosl's goal gave the Quakers some hope, but that was quickly dashed with goals from Robbins and Oliveira in the final 3:45 of the period to extend the lead to 5-1.
Cumberland sophomore Sean Taylor, who had three points on the night, opened the scoring at 2:44 of the third when he scored on the power-play after some good work by defenseman Connor Magill. Railey scored his second league goal moments later and Oliveira finished off his hat trick with an unassisted shorthanded effort.
Gavyn Freiberger produced his second league goal of the season to finish the scoring.
“Smithfield's next and we're prepared and focused on them now,” Robbins said.
BRONCOS BOUNCE BACK
PORTSMOUTH — Ethan Murphy scored his fourth league goal of the season with 3 minutes, 13 seconds left in regulation to lift Burrillville to a 3-2 Division I win over Barrington Saturday night at Portsmouth Abbey.
Burrillville (7-7 Division I) took a big step toward automatically qualifying for the state quarterfinals and they can possibly move up to the No. 5 seed if they can beat talented Prout in regulation Tuesday at noon at Levy Rink.
The Broncos, who were coming off a 5-1 defeat to first-place Hendricken, completely dominated the first period and outshot the Eagles 21-3, but they only scored once on senior Cole Laprade's second league goal – a power-play effort – with 30 seconds left in the period.
Jack Farrell and Patrick Murphy created a chance for Ryan Frenette to finish 3:42 in the second period, but Henry Kelsey scored a power-play goal at 6:55 to cut the deficit in half. Cameron Hayes fired a shot past Devlin Mansolf 5:41 into the third to tie the game.
Ethan Murphy, thanks to an assist from freshman Nick Carey, lifted the Broncos to their fourth win in five tries with his late power-play goal.
