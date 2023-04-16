ON TARGET: North Smithfield's Adam Dubois making his mark as javelin thrower at URI

At the urging of his older brother, Adam Dubois was encouraged to learn how to throw the shot put. It was last spring and Dubois was on the verge of graduating from North Smithfield High School.
“Just try this,” Dubois recalls being told.
Setting the table, Cole Dubois – Adam’s sibling – was the throwing coach for the Northmen outdoor track team. Cole graduated from North Smithfield in 2020 and was a key member of the 2019 Division IV Super Bowl win that was achieved by the Northmen as part of a co-op with Mount St. Charles.
Adam Dubois had already made his mark in Northmen athletics – specifically in basketball and golf. Now he was being asked to give track the old college try.
It didn’t take long for him to move past the novice stage.
Roughly one year removed from experiencing an epiphany of sorts, Dubois found himself representing the University of Rhode Island men’s outdoor track team as a freshman at the UConn Northeast Challenge. This past Friday, Dubois placed third in the men’s javelin throw. At 223 feet, 1 inch, Dubois was one of three throwers (out of 19 who scored) to eclipse 200 feet.
Like stringing pearls on a necklace, his performance in Storrs, Conn. proved to be the latest sterling effort in what has been a meteoric rise in the world of javelin throwing. How did this success come about in a relative short order? For that, Dubois credits both his brother and veteran North Smithfield track coach Gary Seal to placing him on a path to becoming a NCAA Division I athlete.
“Coach Seal asked if I wanted to try out throwing the javelin. Right away, we knew that would be the thing. It instantly clicked. It flew perfectly in the air,” said Dubois during a recent phone interview.
From throwing in open fields behind North Smithfield High School, Dubois become the quickest of quick studies.
“You’re not going to be upset when something appears to be your thing,” said Dubois, who was originally planning to head to CCRI after graduating from high school last June. “Within a few weeks, I was near the top in the state and in New England. For me, it felt natural. I picked it up and that’s how it went.”
Finding a niche is one thing. What Dubois did as a first-time javelin thrower – as a senior no less – was downright impressive. Last spring, he captured titles at two postseason meets – Northern Division (191 feet, 3 inches) and Class C (174-9) – before finishing second at the states (190-11). He placed third at New Englands (182 feet on the nose).
“I didn’t have time to process how well this was going for me,” said Dubois. “Looking back, I’m very thankful that everything turned out the way it did.”
It was after the Northern Division meet when the URI coaches reached out. At that point, Dubois had four weeks of throwing under his belt. The recruiting aspect heighted when Ben Carroll – Rhode Island assistant track coach – watched Dubois in-person at the Class meet.
“They saw something that they liked and made an offer for me to come onto the team,” said Dubois, noting that he never gave too much credence to the idea of competing in sports in college.
“It’s surreal to think about. Definitely grateful and thankful to have this opportunity,” said Dubois. “I thought my time as an athlete was coming to an end and that I would be just a student in college, but my career keeps going after picking up the javelin.”
The raw ability that Dubois demonstrated as a high school senior was refined during the months leading up to his debut this spring on the outdoor college track scene.
“Coming to a good Division I program with good coaching and having a lifting coach train me, it’s been going pretty well so far, but I’ve got to keep working,” said Dubois, who’s majoring in mechanical engineering.
In his second meet as a collegiate, Dubois placed second with a mark of 224 feet, 8 inches at the Bryant Black & Gold Invitational held April 2. It was the fourth-best all-time throw in URI program history – also tops among all-time Rhody freshman javelin throwers – and helped earn the Northmen alum recognition as Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week.
“It’s something that I never saw as a possibility,” he said.
Nonetheless, Dubois knows where the credit lies in helping to unlock something that even he didn’t know lurked inside him.
“I’ve got to thank my brother for what he’s been able to do for me,” said Dubois.
