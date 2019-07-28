Once again, Woonsocket Little League stages Jim Carr Jimmy Fund Tournament

WOONSOCKET -- Justin Cournoyer seemed rather pleased with himself after clubbing a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning to secure for the Woonsocket Minor Division (9-10) All-Stars a 13-2 “mercy-rule” pounding of Johnston on Saturday morning.
The nine-year-old right fielder’s mood, however, changed when he was posed the question.
“What would I do if we didn’t have this Jimmy Fund Tournament? I’d be a little mad,” he said while climbing on top of a picnic table behind the backstop at Nap Lajoie Memorial Field. “Our season ended more than a month ago, so – if we didn’t have this – we’d have nothing.
“I like playing baseball; it’s fun to play with all my friends, but it’s also tough when you try to hit the ball or catch it.”
He seemed perplexed when asked what “The Jimmy Fund” is or does, but teammate Tyler Zapata, the starting catcher, bailed him out.
“I know it’s not only held for us but to help the tournament raise money for people with cancer,” he grinned. “It goes to medicine and doctors for people who need it most.”
Cournoyer immediately piped up, “I knew that! I didn’t understand the question!”
Nobody seemed quite sure how long the annual Jim Carr “Jimmy Fund” Tournament – open only to 9-10 minors division squads around the area – has been in operation, but members of the Woonsocket Little League Board of Directors indicated it’s well over a quarter-century old.
“This is a huge event for us,” noted tourney director Bill Berube as WLL President John Levreault announced the names of the teams facing off in the day’s second of three tilts – Lincoln and North Providence. “This is all about teaching the kids to give back to the community, help others in need, especially those with cancer.
“We just try to raise as much as we can.”
According to treasurer Marabeth Ishler, the event raised approximately $3,000 last year, but the board set no financial goal this time around.
“Whatever we raise will go to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,” she said. “I know they’ll have the (Jim Carr) golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Triggs (Memorial Golf Course), and that money will be donated, too.”
Ishler explained that she and Levreault, Vice-President Berube, Secretary Beth Boucher and Concessions Manager Debbie Cournoyer met in the press box above the high dog stand over a month ago to discuss how to conduct this event.
“One of the most difficult things was getting all the information out to all the different leagues,” Ishler said. “But the good news is a lot of the people on the board, we’ll all friends, too, so it doesn’t seem like work. We just come together like the kids do on the field. That makes it fun.
“A lot of the (previous) board members have left, so we’re all new,” she added. “That wasn’t an issue, but we did have to find our own direction. We want it to be successful so badly. After all, we’ve all known someone with cancer.”
Woonsocket’s own Tommy Brien mentioned he’s still scheduling umpires to officiate the games each year; that’s something he’s done for decades now as the Blackstone Valley Umpires Association President.
“They do it free of charge; they don’t want a dime,” said Brien. “All of it is volunteers who donate their time. The funds raised from the teams’ entry fees and other money collected will go to the Jimmy Fund.
“This is really special to a lot of us in town,” he continued. “Not a person we talk to the tournament, even in the state, in our daily lives doesn’t know somebody affected by cancer. It’s a killer disease, and this is just the city of Woonsocket doing its own small part to help.”
***
Even some of the players themselves, despite their tender age, have been affected.
Evan Cournoyer, who played in this event last summer but is now “too good” to compete this season (he’s now with the 9-10 Majors), indicated he has a friend named Nick.
“He’s a good kid and a good ball player; he’s my age, and I know he had cancer, but he doesn’t anymore,” he said. “He’s lucky, and it makes me feel good that we’re doing this. Who knows? Maybe some of the money we raised helped him.”
Then there was Dylan Nickerson, Evan’s teammate.
“I played with a kid named Riley, and his mom died of brain cancer not that long ago,” he sighed from that same picnic table. “It happened just before the playoffs, Riley was still at practice, and he seemed ready to play baseball. I don’t know how … I mean, he lost his mom.”
John Sharkey, the Lincoln Little League President since 1995, still marvels at how the WLL manages to pull it off year after year.
“This thing was being held when I became involved in Lincoln,” he stated. “We won our first state championship in 1999, and my son, Rob, was on it, and he played in this tournament when he was nine, so this has been going a long time.
“It’s such a great fundraiser for the Jimmy Fund. For the most part, the teams who play are even; they’re all young kids who are starting out in baseball at age nine, and it’s so good Woonsocket does this. I have to give the city credit. I know what it takes to run a tournament first-hand, so I appreciate what they do.
“The name of the game is getting volunteers, and getting them nowadays, it’s almost impossible,” he added. “I mean, in the summertime, to pull something like this off, it’s not easy, unless you have somebody in the game, a kid in it.
“The great thing about this is it’s a local tournament – you don’t have to travel very far to get here. All the games are right here. It’s played during the week, so you can get out of work, pick your kid up and take him to the game at night, or you can take him on the weekend, just drive 20 minutes up the street.
“Plus it’s for such a great cause. Then there’s the fact this is a chance to see some of the younger kids play locally in a competition, see how they’re progressing. I mean, these kids go to other tournaments, but you have to drive an hour or more to get to them. With this, it’s easy.”
For the first time in a long while, Burrillville’s 9-10 minors couldn’t field a team to participate, but the executive board found a replacement in Johnston. The other six teams include, of course, Woonsocket, Lincoln, North Smithfield, Smithfield, Cumberland and North Providence.
They all will continue competing in this double-elimination tourney until at least Aug. 9, so there’s plenty of ball to be played.
“We’re already starting to talk about what we need to do to make the tournament – actually, the whole league – better next year,” Ishler noted. “We not only want the kids to stay in baseball, but come back to baseball every year, and that’s difficult to do in this day and age of video games, cellphones, skateboards, etc.
“We’re going to keep trying, though. This is too important. I have to say Gerry Forget (the golf tourney director and guiding light) has been so supportive, answering any questions for us. We’ll be doing this for a long, long time.”
