CHICAGO – On multiple occasions this season, the Providence Friars succeeded in pulling out wins with plenty of kisses from the basketball gods along the way.
Friday night inside the house the Michael Jordan built, PC played a steep price for playing well for roughly nine minutes against one of the true glamour programs in college basketball. It was a stretch that was mightily impressive and had everyone in attendance at the United Center wondering if they were going to witness another captivating performance by the program that’s redefined what it means to be lucky.
Alas, nine minutes of pulsating basketball could not overcome 31 minutes of noticable leakage.
The entire first half was a rough one for Ed Cooley’s group. The opening and closing minutes of the second half were also hard to digest. Add it all up and what you have is the clock striking midnight on a special season that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
Ultimately, the Friars were put through the wringer by a good but certainly not world-beating group of Kansas Jayhawks for the vast majority of this Sweet 16 encounter. The result was a 66-61 win for the lone remaining No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Kansas is rewarded with a few extra days in Chicago while PC heads home wondering if they used up all of their Nine Lives before Friday night.
On the one hand, you want to reward a team for responding from a 13-point deficit. Then you look at how poorly how the Friars played in the first half and wonder why it took so long for them to shift from neutral to drive.
Providence was so ice cold in the first half and so out of sorts that it was fair to wonder if Kansas received a pep talk from members of the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears team that dominated teams on the defensive end en route to winning that year’s Super Bowl. The Jayhawks owned noticeable edges in length and athleticism, yet PC compounded matters by missing their share of open looks.
In short, the first-half version of the Friars resembled salmon – swimming upstream on their way to their final resting place. Every attempt near the rim was sent packing by the Jayhawks, who at one point in the first half had amassed more blocks (six) than field goals by Providence (four). By halftime, Kansas had seven blocks while PC had seven baskets.
Somehow, the Friars were only down nine at halftime (26-17) despite shooting 20 percent from the field and pulling the reverse of what worked so well in Buffalo against Richmond. Providence missed its first 11 three-pointers and clanked 12 of 13 shots from beyond the arc in a half that was bad in every sense from the standpoint of offensive efficiency.
“They amped it up. They had a lot of ball pressure. They were switching and trying to make it hard for us to run our stuff,” said Friar guard Al Durham, who finished with 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting. “It took us a bit to get adjusted to how they were defending.”
Added Ed Croswell, “They were more physical than us in the first half.”
PC continued its inept ways early in the second half as it appeared Kansas could cruise into the Elite Eight. Then all of a sudden, Ed Croswell turned into Charles Barkley and went right after the same Jayhawk frontcourt that proved to be an immovable object during the entire first half. Croswell scored seven straight points before handing the baton off to Noah Horchler, who found his shooting stroke that served him well in Buffalo. He canned back-to-back threes to pull the Friars within one (41-40).
When Horchler finished off a nice feed from Durham, PC looked up and saw it possessed the lead for the first time in the game – 48-47 with 5:47 remaining. Memories of past games where the Friars limped along before declaring enough is enough by turning on the jets in game-changing fashion had to be swimming through the minds of everyone on the bench. That dreadful start? That's now ancient history.
On this night, Providence couldn't build on the momentum that was achieved within a short window of actual game time. The Jayhawks won because they played better and were more connected for far longer stretches. Kansas responded to the one-point deficit with seven straight points that effectively spelled curtains for Cooley’s group. PC only got as close as four points after falling behind 57-50 with 2:57 remaining.
The second-half stats favor the Friars, who shot 48 percent compared to 45 percent by Kansas. PC made three 3-pointers while the Jayhawks did not hit a single three after halftime.
Ultimately, the brakes weren’t slammed fast enough on the porous start to the game. Major trouble kept brewing before reappearing after the Friars accomplished some major heavy lifting.
Playing well for nine out of 40 minutes … you reap what you sow.
