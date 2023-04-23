ONE STEP CLOSER: Cumberland's Wright reaches Triple-A baseball ranks

There was Chris Wright, sitting in the home team’s clubhouse and minding his own business. It was last Wednesday and the Cumberland native was an early arrival at the ballpark after making an appearance at Children’s Hospital of Richmond (Va.).
“I was eating lunch when the pitching coach came up and said, ‘Let’s sit down and chat for a second,” said Wright. “I thought we would be going what I’ve been doing and how things were going.”
Instead, Richmond pitching coach Paul Oseguera led Wright into the manager’s office.
“The entire coaching staff was in there,” recalled Wright, who remembers his curiosity piqued at the presence of so many individuals packed inside the office occupied by Richmond skipper Dennis Pelfrey.
Finally, the true reason why Wright was summoned in the first place was relayed.
“That’s when they told me I was going. It was pretty cool,” he said.
Officially, life as a Double-A pitcher has ceased. For Wright, the 24-year-old is officially one step away from the majors after being promoted to Triple-A Sacramento (Calif).
“I’m happy to be here, for sure,” said Wright when reached Friday – a few hours before making what was a sterling Triple-A debut. “Proud to be moving up and continuing the journey, but at the same time, the work doesn’t stop. You keep putting it in and make sure you take care of your business every single day.”
After speaking with the Times/Call, Wright turned in 1.2 scoreless innings that featured no shortage of highlights. He stranded an inherited runner and struck out two to end the seventh inning of Friday’s game where Sacramento defeated Round Rock (7-4). Wright allowed a hit in the eighth but started a double play after the ball was hit back to the mound.
Once a player reaches Triple-A, there becomes a dual focus on the major leagues and the minors. A fresh Triple-A callup like Wright is looking to get comfortable as he embarks on the next step in his development. Yet the mission of the Triple-A club is to protect the parent club – in Wright’s case, he’s a farmhand in the San Francisco Giants organization – should the need arise.
Still, callups to the majors aren’t handed out like Halloween candy. For Wright, it’s about staying in his own lane, producing when it’s his turn, and refraining from playing mini-general manager. Just because the dream of pitching in the big leagues is much closer than it was just a few short weeks ago when he opened the 2023 season in Richmond, it doesn’t give someone in his baseball cleats the license to lose sight of the good habits that have served as a guidepost throughout his minor-league journey.
“It’s about putting yourself in the best position to succeed and letting the cards fall in place after that. Everything else happens on its own. It’s controlling what you can control,” said the former Cumberland High and Bryant University standout.
“But it’s definitely hit me that I’m back on the West Coast … the late nights when you’re pitching and all your friends back home are sleeping. They aren’t sending text messages after games because they’re three hours behind,” Wright added.
Technically, Wright was added to the Sacramento roster on Thursday. There was hope that the lefty would have broken spring training as a Triple-A participant as opposed to opening the season in Double-A for the second straight year. After tossing two scoreless appearances with Richmond where he struck out seven in 3.2 innings, the powers-that-be deemed that Wright was ready for a promotion.
“It was about showing the front office that maybe I deserve consideration to go to the next level,” he said, “but that goes back to controlling what you can control and how you set yourself up to succeed.”
Back in 2021, Wright made stops at Low-A San Jose and High-A Eugene (Ore.). The Sacramento hotel that he stayed at during his first few nights back in California is a stone’s throw away from the home arena of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, who have become the talk of the town after ending a lengthy playoff drought.
“It’s cool to have a big-city vibe where everyone is behind something,” he said.
