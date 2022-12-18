OPPORTUNITY AWAITS: Woonsocket's Dylan Calore rewarded for hard work with trip to Texas to play in All-American Bowl

WOONSOCKET – For Dylan Calore, a Texas-sized opportunity awaits.
The Woonsocket High sophomore departed for the Lone Star State Friday, his reward for making a strong impression this past July at a Bryant University football camp. Come this Thursday, he’ll stand on a sideline inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys as a participant in the invite-only, Freshman-Sophomore Offense-Defense All-American Bowl.
A right guard who measures an even six feet and weighs 260 pounds, Calore won’t just be representing his high school and native city in the coming days. In some respects, his recruiting stands on the verge of experiencing a significant uptick – provided Calore succeeds in putting his best foot forward on the national stage.
“It’s a great opportunity for him, but it’s also a great one for Woonsocket and Rhode Island,” said Charlie Bibeault, Woonsocket’s football head coach. “If he can get noticed down there, it bodes well for us and the whole state in general.”
Putting his best foot forward against a perceived high caliber of talent shouldn’t pose to be a challenge. For Calore, it's about sticking to the same dogged recipe that paved the way to get noticed by Bryant offensive line coach Steven Ciocci, who organized and ran the aforementioned summer football camp that helped the 10th grader land on the fast track.
“I worked as hard as I could to get noticed by the coaches,” said Calore. “(Ciocci) said he has a lot of connections everywhere.”
The 2022 high school football season was underway when Calore learned about the opportunity to participate in an all-star game in Dallas.
“(Ciocci) messaged me for my information. The next week, I got an email. It was pretty exciting,” said Calore, still a neophyte regarding playing the game of football.
“Last year [the fall of 2021] was my first year, but I immediately fell in love with the sport,” said Calore, noting that the dream of playing college football isn’t as foreign or unrealistic as it seemed not long ago.
“It felt like a distant dream, but something like this makes it more of a reality,” he said.
The schedule in Dallas is jam-packed with Monday through Wednesday featuring two practices each day. Calore will also attend recruiting seminars that figure to prepare him when college coaches can officially contact him next summer. The trip will also enable Calore to catch up with family members who live close to AT&T Stadium, site of the All-American Bowl.
“It’s the biggest opportunity I can ask for,” said Calore, who flew down with his grandfather Dennis while his mother Lisa plans to head to Texas a few days before the game. “It’s exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. I still have to work in Dallas. People are going to be there from across the country. I have to show what I can do in these practices.”
Putting in the time is an area where Calore takes tremendous pride.
“After finishing my freshman year, I got in the weight room and started lifting. I didn’t miss a single day and made sure I was on time … pushing as hard as I can,” he said. “It shows that if you put the work in, you will get tremendous results.”
A result that includes setting foot in an NFL venue that seats 80,000 but can expand to 100,000.
“I play at Barry Field,” said Calore with a laugh. “To play at an actual NFL stadium, it’s going to be crazy. I’m probably going to pass out when I go out there.”
In no time, Calore changed his outlook concerning his status among the group comprising Woonsocket’s offensive line. By Week 2, he went from being perceived as the weakest link to the most dependable member. His stock is just as high in the classroom. He owns a 4.3 grade-point average and is enrolled in all honors classes.
“I wrestle too,” he said. “It’s eat, sleep, repeat in terms of going to practice, then going to lift, and heading home to do my homework.”
Added Bibeault, “We have no doubt that he’s going to go down there and ball out. He’s a strong player who has no quit in him.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
