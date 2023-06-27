CUMBERLAND – Packet pickup for the annual Arnold Mills Four-Mile Road Race that’s on tap for Tuesday, July 4 will take place next Monday (July 3) from 5-7 p.m. at the North Cumberland Fire Station (50 Arnold Mills Road).
As of Monday, the Arnold Mills committee had received almost 250 entries ahead of the road race that once again will serve as the appetizer for the annual parade that steps off at 11 a.m. There’s still time to register online by clicking www.arnoldmillsparade.com/road-race. The fee via online registration is $30 for adults and $25 for ages 18 and under.
As an added incentive to sign up ahead of time, first 500 entrants will receive a race T-shirt. Online registration ends on Saturday, July 1 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
Of course, you can still sign up the morning of the race, which will start at 9 a.m.
The top-three finishers will receive trophies, and awards will again be presented to seven age divisions from under-15 to 70-plus and the first Cumberland resident, firefighter, police officer, and Cumberland High student.
